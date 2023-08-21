Advertisement
Aug. 21, 2023 / 11:39 AM

'Reptile' trailer: Benicio del Toro investigates Justin Timberlake in new thriller

By Annie Martin
Benicio del Toro stars in the new crime thriller "Reptile." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Reptile.

The streaming service shared a poster and trailer for the crime thriller Monday featuring Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone.

Reptile is co-written and directed by Grant Singer, a director known for his music videos with The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and other artists.

"Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows the detective (del Toro) investigate Timberlake's character, the boyfriend of the murdered real estate agent.

Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman and Matilda Lutz also star.

Reptile will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The film will start streaming Oct. 6 on Netflix.

Del Toro and Silverstone previously collaborated on the 1997 film Hardened Baggage.

Reptile marks Timberlake's first live-action film role since the 2021 drama Palmer.

