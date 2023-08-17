Trending
Aug. 17, 2023 / 2:27 PM

'Rebel Moon' teaser trailer to debut at Gamescom

By Annie Martin
Sofia Boutella stars in Zack Snyder's new sci-fi film "Rebel Moon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Sofia Boutella stars in Zack Snyder's new sci-fi film "Rebel Moon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Fans will get a closer at Rebel Moon at the Gamescom convention next week.

Rebel Moon writer and director Zack Snyder announced Thursday that the film's first teaser trailer will be shown at the event Aug. 22.

Snyder shared the news alongside a photo featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the new movie. The image shows Snyder inspecting a still of two spacecraft racing along an open field.

"Adding the final touches. The @RebelMoon teaser trailer will make its global debut live @Gamescom. See you there on Tuesday, August 22," he wrote.

Rebel Moon is an epic space opera inspired by Star Wars and Seven Samurai. The film follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), a deserter who rallies warriors from across the galaxy to fight against the tyrannical Imperium.

Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone and Ed Skrein also star.

Snyder shared a poster and behind-the-scenes look at the movie in June.

In addition, Skrein previously appeared in costume as his character, the villainous Admiral Atticus Noble.

Rebel Moon premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix. The streaming service featured the film in a trailer for its action programming in July.

