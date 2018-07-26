Report: Kelsey Grammer exploring 'Frasier' reboot, meeting with writers

July 26 (UPI) -- Kelsey Grammer is reportedly exploring a potential reboot of Frasier that would move his iconic character, Dr. Frasier Crane, to a new city.

Grammer, who also executive produced Frasier, is fielding interest on a reboot and is meeting with writers, Deadline reported.

"Kelsey potentially wants to revive the project hence he is taking meetings with various writers," an insider said in a statement to The Wrap.

The revival is being envisioned as a reboot that would differ from the recent returns of Will & Grace and Roseanne by not continuing the plot of Frasier. The reboot would involve the title character relocating out of Seattle where Frasier took place.

Grammer first portrayed Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers, which took place in Boston. The character then moved to Seattle in Frasier, a spinoff of Cheers that ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004.

Frasier also starred David Hyde as Frasier's brother Niles Crane, John Mahoney as Frasier's father Martin Crane, Jane Leeves as housekeeper Daphne Moon and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, Frasier's radio show producer.

Mahoney died at the age of 77 in February. "He was my father. I loved him," Grammer said at the time.