Feb. 1, 2023 / 2:36 PM

'Frasier' returns to Boston as revival begins production

By Fred Topel
Kelsey Grammer will return in the "Frasier" revival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kelsey Grammer will return in the "Frasier" revival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the Frasier revival began production Wednesday. The first image showed Frasier Crane's airline ticket from Seattle to Boston.

Kelsey Grammer returns as Dr. Frasier Crane, first introduced on Cheers as a local Boston-area psychiatrist. His spinoff, Frasier, took him to Seattle, where his father (John Mahoney) and brother (David Hyde Pierce) lived.

Crane became a radio call-in host on the spinoff. The plot of Crane's journey back to Boston remains under wraps, but the announcement confirmed some new characters and one returning character.

Jack Cutmore-Scott will play Freddy, Crane's son with ex-wife Lilith, now an adult. Nicholas Lyndhurst will play Alan, a university professor Crane knew in college.

Toks Olagundoye will play the head of the psychology department. Jess Salguerio will play Freddy's college roommate.

Crane will have a nephew, David, played by Anders Keith.

Grammar first expressed interest in a Frasier revival in 2019. Paramount+ greenlit the series in 2021.

CBS Studios produced Frasier though it aired on NBC. ViacomCBS also owns Paramount+.

Cheers co-creator and director James Burrows directs the first two episodes of the Frasier revival. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli created the revival and Grammer also executive produces.

