'Frasier' dad John Mahoney dead at 77

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- SAG- and Tony-winning actor John Mahoney died in Chicago at the age of 77, his publicist announced Monday.

The publicist confirmed to TMZ Mahoney's death in hospice care Sunday. No cause was specified in the report.

Mahoney is best known for playing Martin Crane, the father of the titular psychiatrist in the sitcom Frasier from 1993 to 2004. The show co-starred Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves.

He also played a recurring role in TV Land's Hot in Cleveland and his film credits include An American President, Tin Men, Moonstruck, Say Anything and Eight Men Out.

People magazine said Mahoney, who never married and did not have any children, served three years in the U.S. Army and earned his American citizenship in 1959.