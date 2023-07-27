'Righteous Gemstones' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale

1/5

Danny McBride stars in "The Righteous Gemstones." Photo courtesy of HBO

July 27 (UPI) -- HBO announced Thursday it has renewed The Righteous Gemstones for a fourth season. The Season 3 finale airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT. Danny McBride created The Righteous Gemstones. It is his third series for HBO after Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals, as McBride told UPI he finds television offers greater opportunities than movies.

McBride also plays Jesse Gemstone, the son of Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), the head of a megachurch. Jesse and his siblings, Kelvin (Adam Devine) and Judy (Edi Patterson), try to continue the family business through comic misadventures and in-fighting.

Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Vice Principals' Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Anthony Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Steve Zahn, Stephen Dorff, Shea Whigham, Kristen Johnston, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson and Casey Wilson also star.

Executive Producers McBride, Hill and David Gordon Green also direct. John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James also executive produce with co-executive producer Jonathan Watson, producer David Brightbill and consulting producers Patterson, Kevin Barnett and Chris Pappas.



The Writers Guild of America is currently on strike, putting a halt to any development on Season 4 until the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers resumes negotiations with the WGA.

The first three seasons of The Righteous Gemstones are streaming on Max.