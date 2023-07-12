Trending
July 12, 2023 / 2:05 PM

'We're Here': HBO series renewed for Season 4 with new hosts

By Annie Martin

July 12 (UPI) -- We're Here will return for a fourth season on HBO.

Entertainment Weekly reported Wednesday that HBO has renewed the drag makeover series for Season 4.

In addition, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 winner Sasha Velour, Season 12 champion Jaida Essence Hall and Canada's Drag Race Season 1 winner Priyanka will replace Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka as hosts in the new season.

Hall confirmed the news on Instagram.

"New season. New Queens. Same mission," she wrote.

We're Here follows the hosts as they bring drag performing to small-town America. Season 4 will see the stars visit two new U.S. towns and explore the local political systems and participants, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and opposition, and the effect on the LGBTQ+ community, according to Variety.

"In this increasingly hostile political climate, we are grateful to @hbo for their dedication to telling LGBTQ+ stories that meet the moment and document our history. We are thrilled to expand our drag family and grateful for and give much needed love to the people on the front lines of hate," series co-creator Johnnie Ingraham wrote on Instagram.

HBO has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 4.

