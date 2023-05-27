Advertisement
U.S. News
May 27, 2023 / 12:53 PM

Thousands rally for striking WGA workers in downtown Los Angeles

By Matt Bernardini
1/5
A multi-union rally in support of striking Writers Guild of America members drew thousands to downtown Los Angeles Friday as the strike wrapped its fourth week. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A multi-union rally in support of striking Writers Guild of America members drew thousands to downtown Los Angeles Friday as the strike wrapped its fourth week. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- A rally staged by several unions drew thousands to downtown Los Angeles on Friday in support of members of the Writers Guild of America, who are striking for better contracts.

The United Teachers of Los Angeles, the Service Employees International Union, the Screen Actors Guild and the Teamsters were among more than a dozen unions that showed up to display their solidarity for the striking Writers Guild of America, whose work stoppage has entered its fourth week.

Advertisement

"This is the first time that we're all together and that's what we really needed," union supporter Kristen Thomas told KTLA-TV. "We needed to have support. We needed to know other people wanted to help out and stay connected. 'United not divided,' as we say."

In addition to the ongoing strike by writers, members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists are also nearing the end of their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, and its leaders have called for a strike authorization vote.

RELATED Television Academy cancels Honors event in wake of writer's strike

The WGA has called for higher residual pay for streaming programs that have larger viewership, rather than the existing model that pays a standard rate regardless of a show's success. They're also asking for regulations preventing the use of artificial intelligence technology to write or rewrite any literary material.

Advertisement

Union members "must stay out there in big numbers" because "this is negotiating -- being disruptive by picketing and leafletting and demonstrating in public, in combination with withholding of labor, is action," WGA negotiating committee member Danielle Sanchez-Witzel told City News Service. "And we are now a significant part of a National and Global Labor Movement."

Most late night talk shows and Saturday Night Live have been forced to air reruns as their staff members are out on strike, and Marvel Studios' upcoming Thunderbolts film has paused production due to the stoppage, Variety reported.

RELATED Daytime Emmys postponed due to writers' strike

Some analysts predict the current strike could last longer than the previous 100-day strike which ran from November 2007 to February 2008.

RELATED Hollywood writers go on strike; nightly talk shows immediately stop production

Latest Headlines

Family of Calif. man killed by Walgreens security guard files wrongful death suit
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Family of Calif. man killed by Walgreens security guard files wrongful death suit
May 27 (UPI) -- The family of Banko Brown, a transgender Black man who was shot dead by security guard outside a San Francisco Walgreens, has filed a wrongful death suit against the pharmacy chain and the guard involved.
Storms across High Plains may complicate Memorial Day holiday plans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Storms across High Plains may complicate Memorial Day holiday plans
Memorial Day holiday plans by residents of the High Plains from west Texas to the Dakotas could be complicated by a storms this weekend, forecasters said Saturday.
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
May 27 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company has filed a motion asking a federal court to reject a bid by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seeking to remove the judge overseeing its lawsuit against the governor.
Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
May 26 (UPI) -- Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced that the state's former governor misappropriated $50 million in funds that had been provided by the American Rescue Plan.
Janet Yellen now says U.S. has until June 5 to avoid debt default
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Janet Yellen now says U.S. has until June 5 to avoid debt default
May 26 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to Congress on Friday, saying that the government will now have until June 5 before it runs out of money to pay its bills rather than the June 1 deadline she had announced.
Blinken to discuss NATO membership for Sweden Monday
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Blinken to discuss NATO membership for Sweden Monday
May 26 (UPI) -- Beginning on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Sweden, Norway and Finland to discuss national security cooperation and NATO membership for Sweden.
Defense secretary tells Navy grads their work will ensure U.S. freedom, security
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Defense secretary tells Navy grads their work will ensure U.S. freedom, security
May 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III delivered remarks to U.S. Naval Acadamy graduates during the 2023 graduation ceremony in Annapolis, Md., Friday.
Texas school district cancels graduation after only 5 students eligible to graduate
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Texas school district cancels graduation after only 5 students eligible to graduate
May 26 (UPI) -- A Texas school district canceled its high school graduation ceremony after officials said Friday only five of the 33 students were eligible to graduate.
Sargassum seaweed blob targeting Fla.'s coast as health hazard
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Sargassum seaweed blob targeting Fla.'s coast as health hazard
Be cautious when heading to Florida's beaches this summer, an expert warned, as a 5,000-mile floating mass of sargassum seaweed has begun washing up on the state's shores.
2 killed in second fatal plane crash at Palm Beach airport this year
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
2 killed in second fatal plane crash at Palm Beach airport this year
May 26 (UPI) -- Two people are dead after a small plane crashed near Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana, Fla., Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
Texas school district cancels graduation after only 5 students eligible to graduate
Texas school district cancels graduation after only 5 students eligible to graduate
Tallahassee police identify woman killed after she allegedly ambushed officers
Tallahassee police identify woman killed after she allegedly ambushed officers
Janet Yellen now says U.S. has until June 5 to avoid debt default
Janet Yellen now says U.S. has until June 5 to avoid debt default
2 killed in second fatal plane crash at Palm Beach airport this year
2 killed in second fatal plane crash at Palm Beach airport this year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement