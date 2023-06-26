'The Bachelorette' Season 20: How to watch, what to expect

1/5

Charity Lawson is "The Bachelorette." Photo courtesy of Craig Sjodin/ABC

June 26 (UPI) -- The Bachelorette Season 20 premieres Monday on ABC. This season's Bachelorette is Charity Lawson, who competed on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor. The first episode, at 9 p.m. EDT, follows Lawson as she meets the contestants and gives one a first impression rose. Her brother and best friend, Nehemiah Lawson, will be there undercover as backup. Advertisement

The series has been hosted by former The Bachelor Season 5 star and NFL player Jesse Palmer since Season 26, when former host Chris Harrison left the franchise.

The Bachelorette

Charity Lawson hails from Columbus, Ga. She is a child and family therapist and graduated with a master's degree from Auburn University.

Lawson competed on Season 27 of The Bachelor for the love of Shallcross. She made it to the hometown date episode and was in the final four.

Shallcross ultimately chose to propose to Kaity Biggar, but Lawson was one of the season's fan favorites.

The 27-year-old will be the fourth woman of color to be The Bachelorette.

Lawson said she "loves a man with a sense of humor and a bold, confident personality."

Advertisement It's going to be a season you won't want to miss! Watch @charitylaws_ as #TheBachelorette starting Monday at 9/8c on ABC & stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/din4jpIgZr— The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 23, 2023

The contestants

Twenty-five men between ages 24 and 33 will compete to be Lawson's husband.

This includes pro wrestler Caleb, world record jumper Chris, yacht captain Michael, tennis pro Joey, physician Caleb, underwater welder John Henry, traveling nurse Brayden, realtor Adrian, Harvard grad Josh and more.

How to watch

The Bachelorette Season 20 premieres Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu.