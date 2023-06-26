Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 26, 2023 / 1:10 PM

'The Bachelorette' Season 20: How to watch, what to expect

By UPI Staff
1/5
Charity Lawson is "The Bachelorette." Photo courtesy of Craig Sjodin/ABC
Charity Lawson is "The Bachelorette." Photo courtesy of Craig Sjodin/ABC

June 26 (UPI) -- The Bachelorette Season 20 premieres Monday on ABC. This season's Bachelorette is Charity Lawson, who competed on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor.

The first episode, at 9 p.m. EDT, follows Lawson as she meets the contestants and gives one a first impression rose. Her brother and best friend, Nehemiah Lawson, will be there undercover as backup.

Advertisement

The series has been hosted by former The Bachelor Season 5 star and NFL player Jesse Palmer since Season 26, when former host Chris Harrison left the franchise.

The Bachelorette

Charity Lawson hails from Columbus, Ga. She is a child and family therapist and graduated with a master's degree from Auburn University.

Lawson competed on Season 27 of The Bachelor for the love of Shallcross. She made it to the hometown date episode and was in the final four.

Shallcross ultimately chose to propose to Kaity Biggar, but Lawson was one of the season's fan favorites.

The 27-year-old will be the fourth woman of color to be The Bachelorette.

Lawson said she "loves a man with a sense of humor and a bold, confident personality."

The contestants

Twenty-five men between ages 24 and 33 will compete to be Lawson's husband.

This includes pro wrestler Caleb, world record jumper Chris, yacht captain Michael, tennis pro Joey, physician Caleb, underwater welder John Henry, traveling nurse Brayden, realtor Adrian, Harvard grad Josh and more.

How to watch

The Bachelorette Season 20 premieres Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu.

Read More

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Brandon Jones, Serene Russell split up 'Bachelorette' alum Becca Kufrin pregnant with first child Charity Lawson is the new 'Bachelorette' on ABC Netflix apologizes for 'Love is Blind' reunion glitch

Latest Headlines

Norman Reedus arrives in France in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' teaser
TV // 4 hours ago
Norman Reedus arrives in France in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' teaser
June 26 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus returned as his beloved zombie-apocalypse survivor character in the first look footage AMC released Sunday for his new show "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon."
Ming-Na Wen: Family is everything in 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' series
TV // 23 hours ago
Ming-Na Wen: Family is everything in 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' series
NEW YORK, June 25 (UPI) -- Ming-Na Wen and BD Wong say the importance of family and protecting the vulnerable are central themes of their animated series, "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai."
Daniel Wu: 'American Born Chinese' introduces Asian 'superheroes' to wider audience
TV // 1 day ago
Daniel Wu: 'American Born Chinese' introduces Asian 'superheroes' to wider audience
NEW YORK, June 25 (UPI) -- Daniel Wu says he was excited to bring Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel "American Born Chinese" to life and introduce the story to a wider audience.
Paramount+ cancels 'Grease' prequel after one season
TV // 1 day ago
Paramount+ cancels 'Grease' prequel after one season
June 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has canceled its "Grease" prequel series, "Rise of the Pink Ladies," after one season.
'Survival of the Thickest' trailer: Michelle Buteau plays newly-single stylist
TV // 2 days ago
'Survival of the Thickest' trailer: Michelle Buteau plays newly-single stylist
June 23 (UPI) -- "Survival of the Thickest," a new comedy-drama series created by and starring Michelle Buteau, is coming to Netflix.
'Bupkis': Pete Davidson series renewed for Season 2
TV // 3 days ago
'Bupkis': Pete Davidson series renewed for Season 2
June 23 (UPI) -- "Bupkis," a comedy series created by and starring Pete Davidson, will return for a second season on Peacock.
Paramount+ orders Season 2 of 'Last King of the Cross'
TV // 3 days ago
Paramount+ orders Season 2 of 'Last King of the Cross'
June 23 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has renewed its Australian drama, "Last King of the Cross," for a second season.
Ashanti, Bebe Rexha to perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks event
TV // 3 days ago
Ashanti, Bebe Rexha to perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks event
June 23 (UPI) -- Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule and Jelly Roll have been booked to perform at the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show, which will air live on NBC and Peacock.
Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay set as coaches on 'Voice' S25
TV // 3 days ago
Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay set as coaches on 'Voice' S25
June 23 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper have been booked as coaches for "The Voice" Season 25.
'Virgo' giant actor Jharrell Jerome: 'I always feel small'
TV // 3 days ago
'Virgo' giant actor Jharrell Jerome: 'I always feel small'
LOS ANGELES, June 23 (UPI) -- Jharrell Jerome discusses the practical and emotional challenges of playing a 13-foot-tall giant in "I'm a Virgo," premiering Friday on Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Mad Men' co-stars Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola marry in Big Sur
'Mad Men' co-stars Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola marry in Big Sur
Norman Reedus arrives in France in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' teaser
Norman Reedus arrives in France in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' teaser
Police: Human remains found in area where actor Julian Sands disappeared
Police: Human remains found in area where actor Julian Sands disappeared
Daniel Wu: 'American Born Chinese' introduces Asian 'superheroes' to wider audience
Daniel Wu: 'American Born Chinese' introduces Asian 'superheroes' to wider audience
Kourtney Kardashian, husband Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy
Kourtney Kardashian, husband Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement