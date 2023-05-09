Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 9, 2023 / 9:10 AM

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Brandon Jones, Serene Russell split up

By Annie Martin

May 9 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise couple Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are calling it quits on their relationship.

The television personalities announced Monday that they have ended their engagement.

Advertisement

Jones and Russell shared the news in a joint statement on Instagram alongside photos and videos from throughout their relationship.

"After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement. We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye. This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us," the pair wrote. "We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate. The best path for us at this time is to try and move forward and heal from this as individuals."

Jones and Russell met in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 and got engaged in June 2022. The couple's engagement was shown in the season finale, which aired in November 2022.

Advertisement

"Brandon, I have always yearned for a life-changing love, but I had never seen it or experienced it firsthand. But then I met you," Russell said on the show. "I feel like we have two hearts cut from the same cloth and I have never felt more seen or understood in my entire life. In you, I have found my best friend, my missing puzzle piece and my soulmate. I love you so much and I'm never going to take that for granted."

Jones previously appeared in Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, while Russell was a contestant in Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.

Read More

'Bachelor' alum Lesley Murphy expecting second child '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days': Gino, Jasmine return in Season 6 trailer Alicia Keys performs with orchestra in new 'If I Ain't Got You' video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Mayim Bialik suggests character endings after 'Call Me Kat' cancellation
TV // 25 minutes ago
Mayim Bialik suggests character endings after 'Call Me Kat' cancellation
May 9 (UPI) -- Mayim Bialik said goodbye to "Call Me Kat" after the Fox series was canceled after three seasons.
Please Don't Destroy comedy movie to premiere on Peacock Nov. 17
Movies // 46 minutes ago
Please Don't Destroy comedy movie to premiere on Peacock Nov. 17
May 9 (UPI) -- An untitled movie from the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy is set to premiere on Peacock on Nov. 17.
Cole Swindell engaged to girlfriend Courtney Little: 'We're so excited!'
Music // 50 minutes ago
Cole Swindell engaged to girlfriend Courtney Little: 'We're so excited!'
May 9 (UPI) -- Country music singer Cole Swindell announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Courtney Little.
'The Bear' Season 2 to premiere on Hulu June 22
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Bear' Season 2 to premiere on Hulu June 22
May 9 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the restaurant dramedy, "The Bear," is set to premiere on Hulu June 22.
'True Lies,' 'East New York' canceled after one season on CBS
TV // 1 hour ago
'True Lies,' 'East New York' canceled after one season on CBS
May 9 (UPI) -- CBS has canceled its freshman dramas "True Lies" and "East New York."
CBS reverses 'SWAT' cancellation, orders Season 7
TV // 2 hours ago
CBS reverses 'SWAT' cancellation, orders Season 7
May 9 (UPI) -- CBS has reversed course and renewed its action drama "SWAT" for a seventh and final season after canceling the show last week.
Famous birthdays for May 9: Billy Joel, Noah Centineo
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 9: Billy Joel, Noah Centineo
May 9 (UPI) -- Singer Billy Joel turns 74 and actor Noah Centineo 27, among the famous birthdays for May 9.
Girl group Aespa breaks its preorder record with 3rd EP
Music // 19 hours ago
Girl group Aespa breaks its preorder record with 3rd EP
May 8 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Aespa has sold over a record 1.8 million preorders for its upcoming third EP, "My World," its agency said Monday.
Sum 41 announces breakup after 27 years
Music // 19 hours ago
Sum 41 announces breakup after 27 years
May 8 (UPI) -- Sum 41 announced Monday that they would be disbanding after 27 years.
'I'm a Virgo' sets June 23 premiere date on Prime Video
TV // 20 hours ago
'I'm a Virgo' sets June 23 premiere date on Prime Video
May 8 (UPI) -- Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome stars in the new Prime Video series "I'm a Virgo," directed by Boots Riley.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah announce birth of fourth child
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah announce birth of fourth child
CBS reverses 'SWAT' cancellation, orders Season 7
CBS reverses 'SWAT' cancellation, orders Season 7
'Little Mermaid': Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King get close in 'Kiss the Girl' clip
'Little Mermaid': Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King get close in 'Kiss the Girl' clip
Meta Golding: 'Rabbit Hole' is a smart, timely thriller
Meta Golding: 'Rabbit Hole' is a smart, timely thriller
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement