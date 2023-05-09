'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Brandon Jones, Serene Russell split up

May 9 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise couple Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are calling it quits on their relationship.

The television personalities announced Monday that they have ended their engagement.

Advertisement

Jones and Russell shared the news in a joint statement on Instagram alongside photos and videos from throughout their relationship.

"After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement. We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye. This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us," the pair wrote. "We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate. The best path for us at this time is to try and move forward and heal from this as individuals."

Jones and Russell met in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 and got engaged in June 2022. The couple's engagement was shown in the season finale, which aired in November 2022.

Advertisement

"Brandon, I have always yearned for a life-changing love, but I had never seen it or experienced it firsthand. But then I met you," Russell said on the show. "I feel like we have two hearts cut from the same cloth and I have never felt more seen or understood in my entire life. In you, I have found my best friend, my missing puzzle piece and my soulmate. I love you so much and I'm never going to take that for granted."

Jones previously appeared in Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, while Russell was a contestant in Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.