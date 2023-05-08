'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days': Gino, Jasmine return in Season 6 trailer

Let the adventure begin! Eight couples from around the globe are taking a leap of faith to see where their online romance will lead. A brand new season of #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, June 4 at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/U1aqaCuT0y— 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) May 8, 2023

May 8 (UPI) -- TLC is teasing 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6.

The network shared a trailer for the season Monday that introduces the new couples.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is a spinoff of the TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé. Before the 90 Days follows couples who meet in person for the first time after forming a relationship online. One partner is from the United States, while the other partner is from overseas.

Season 6 will feature seven new couples and one returning couple -- Season 5 stars Gino (53, Michigan) and Jasmine (35, Panama).

The trailer shows Jasmine undergo a procedure to become "a virgin again" and reunite with Gino in her home country of Panama.

"This is our last chance to reignite the spark," Jasmine says in a confessional shot.

The new couples are:

Amanda (31, Louisiana) and Razvan (26, Romania)

Riley (48, Pennsylvania) and Violet (43, Vietnam)

Christian (30, Minnesota) and Cleo (32, England)

Tyray (33, California) and Carmella (27, Barbados)

David (42, Nebraska) and Sheila (31, Philippines)

Meisha (43, Minnesota) and Nicola (46, Israel)

Statler (33, Texas) and Dempsey (28, England)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 premieres June 4 at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.