May 8, 2023 / 11:27 AM

'Bachelor' alum Lesley Murphy expecting second child

By Annie Martin

May 8 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy is going to be a mom of two.

The television personality is expecting her second child with her husband, Alex Kavanagh.

Murphy shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a video of herself dancing with Kavanagh and their 2-year-old daughter, Nora.

"Kitchen dances just got a little more crowded," Murphy captioned the post. "Baby Kav #2 coming Fall 2023!!!"

"As I share this, I'm reminded of the many conversations I've had with women in my life surrounding infertility and pregnancy loss. Please know I share this news holding both joy for my family and honoring other's journeys at the same time," she added. "Please do not feel obligated to respond, but know I'll always be here if/when you'd like to in your own time."

Kavanagh responded in the comments, writing, "Can't wait for our second addition to bring Nora back down to earth. Let's get on this rollercoaster of parenting again."

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Becca Kufrin and Raven Gates were among those to congratulate Murphy.

"Yay! Congrats to you and your beautiful growing family," Kufrin wrote.

"Aw Lesley!!! Congrats," Gates said.

Murphy and Kavanagh married in October 2022.

Murphy was previously a contestant in Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor and also appeared on Bachelor Winter Games.

