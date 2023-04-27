Trending
April 27, 2023 / 10:35 AM

'Bachelorette' alum Becca Kufrin pregnant with first child

By Annie Martin

April 27 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin is going to be a mom.

The 33-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Thomas Jacobs.

Kufrin shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of herself and Jacobs posing with a sonogram and their two dogs.

"Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad #pregnancyannouncement," she captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Tia Booth, Serena Pitt and Ben Higgins were among those to congratulate Kufrin in the comments.

"So so happy for you guys!!!! My heart could burst!" Booth wrote.

"I'm screaming!!!! So so happy for you both," Pitt added.

"Massive news! Congrats," Higgins said.

Kufrin and Jacobs met and started dating in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 but broke up in the finale. The couple later reconciled and got engaged in May 2022.

"In the ultimate plot twist... HE SAID YES!" Kufrin said on Instagram at the time. "We've been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we're so excited to shout it from the rooftops!"

Kufrin previously appeared as a contestant in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor and starred in The Bachelorette Season 14.

