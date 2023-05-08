Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 8, 2023 / 10:10 AM

'Little Mermaid': Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King get close in 'Kiss the Girl' clip

By Annie Martin
1/5
Halle Bailey plays Ariel in "The Little Mermaid." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Halle Bailey plays Ariel in "The Little Mermaid." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film The Little Mermaid.

The studio shared a clip from the movie Sunday during the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Advertisement

The Little Mermaid is a live-action remake of the Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name. Halle Bailey stars as Ariel, a mermaid princess who falls in love with the human Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).

The sneak peek features footage from the musical number "Kiss the Girl." Ariel (Bailey) and Eric (Hauer-King) are seen getting close during a romantic boat ride before their rowboat is overturned.

The Little Mermaid is written by David Magee and directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago).

Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy also star, while Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay have voice roles.

The film features music by Alan Menken and is produced by Marshall, Mark Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and John DeLuca.

Advertisement

Disney previously released a trailer for the movie in March.

The Little Mermaid opens in theaters May 26.

Chlöe and Halle Bailey: music, TV and films

Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, arrive for the 45th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on February 22, 2014. The sisters are almost two years apart in age. Chloe's birthday is July 1, 1998 and Halle's is March 27, 2000. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy assembles team to build atomic bomb 'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy assembles team to build atomic bomb
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy assembles team to build atomic bomb
May 8 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer," a new film directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, opens in theaters in July.
Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Coolidge, 'Scream VI' win big at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
Movies // 14 hours ago
Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Coolidge, 'Scream VI' win big at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
May 7 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal was named Best Hero at the pre-taped MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' tops box office with $114M
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' tops box office with $114M
May 7 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt's "The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $114 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Director Jay Roach wishes 'Game Change,' 'Recount' changed the world a little more
Movies // 2 days ago
Director Jay Roach wishes 'Game Change,' 'Recount' changed the world a little more
NEW YORK, May 6 (UPI) -- Director Jay Roach says he wishes his election-themed TV movies "Game Change" and "Recount" had more of an impact on political discourse and policy in the United States.
Vin Diesel teaches 'Fast X' son 'to be a survivor'
Movies // 2 days ago
Vin Diesel teaches 'Fast X' son 'to be a survivor'
May 5 (UPI) -- A new "Fast X" featurette has Vin Diesel speak about Dominic Toretto's son and the lessons he wishes to impart, through car chases.
Miriam Shor compares 'Guardians of the Galaxy' transformation to 'Hedwig'
Movies // 4 days ago
Miriam Shor compares 'Guardians of the Galaxy' transformation to 'Hedwig'
LOS ANGELES, May 4 (UPI) -- Miriam Shor discusses her role as Recorder Vim in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," in theaters Friday, a costume she compares to playing the male Yitzhak in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Movies // 4 days ago
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
LOS ANGELES, May 3 (UPI) -- Emilio Estevez told UPI that there is enough newly uncovered history of Billy the Kid to make more than one "Young Guns" sequel.
'Dune: Part Two' trailer: Austin Butler, Florence Pugh join sci-fi epic
Movies // 4 days ago
'Dune: Part Two' trailer: Austin Butler, Florence Pugh join sci-fi epic
May 3 (UPI) -- "Dune: Part Two," a new film starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, opens in theaters in November.
'Gran Turismo' trailer: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom turn gamers into drivers
Movies // 5 days ago
'Gran Turismo' trailer: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom turn gamers into drivers
May 2 (UPI) -- "Gran Turismo," a new sports drama based on the video game franchise, opens in theaters in August.
'Dune: Part 2' poster shows Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya unite
Movies // 5 days ago
'Dune: Part 2' poster shows Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya unite
May 2 (UPI) -- "Dune: Part Two," a sci-fi film directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, opens in theaters in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
Jeremy Renner jokes he feels like the Tin Man, but calls the body 'miraculous'
Jeremy Renner jokes he feels like the Tin Man, but calls the body 'miraculous'
Meta Golding: 'Rabbit Hole' is a smart, timely thriller
Meta Golding: 'Rabbit Hole' is a smart, timely thriller
Duffer Brothers: No 'Stranger Things' production during the writers strike
Duffer Brothers: No 'Stranger Things' production during the writers strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement