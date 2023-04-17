Advertisement
TV
April 17, 2023 / 9:09 AM

Netflix apologizes for 'Love is Blind' reunion glitch

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Chelsea and Kwame get married in Season 4 of "Love Is Blind." Photo courtesy of Netflix
Chelsea and Kwame get married in Season 4 of "Love Is Blind." Photo courtesy of Netflix

April 17 (UPI) -- Netflix may have been an early adopter in the increasingly crowded streaming arena, but in live television, they're still ramping up.

The Season 4 Love is Blind reunion show that was expected to air live on Sunday night finally did -- but only after several error messages and a lengthy delay.

Advertisement

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon... we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," Netflix posted on Sunday night. "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Advertisement

The reunion show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, was supposed to begin at 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday. At first, viewers saw an error message and were told to "check your internet and try again."

Then Netflix tweeted "Love is...late," and promised it would air after a 15-minute delay.

Instead, the show, which was going to air live with a studio audience from Los Angeles, determined it would be best to tape it and release it after the fact, though viewers who stayed with the stream did see it Sunday night.

After a two-hour wait, Vanessa Lachey announced via Instagram, "Apparently we broke the internet! Thank you guys so much for tuning in and being patient! ❤️ We're here and READY!"

This is only Netflix's second time doing a live broadcast. The first, Chris Rock's comedy special Selective Outrage aired on time in March with no problems.

Angry viewers flooded Netflix's social media accounts and had #WTFNetflix, #loveislate and "GET IT TOGETHER" trending on Twitter. Karamo Brown of Queer Eye tweeted, "We were rooting for you... we were all rooting for you! Learning something from this!"

Advertisement

Even New York City congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was waiting impatiently. She tweeted, "Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her."

(The real-life seamstress for the show helped contestant Brett Brown avoid a wardrobe malfunction before his wedding this season.)

Netflix promised that the taped version of Love is Blind would be available to viewers at 3 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Vanessa, who with her husband Nick has hosted the entire series, announced the news. She also seemingly referenced many of the negative comments directed to some cast members and the couple in her Instagram post.

"I'm so proud of this cast and their willingness to put themselves out there. It wasn't easy and this has been a LONG process to get to the reunion," Vanessa said. "Please keep in mind online (and in life) that "words have weight". What you say to someone you don't know (and don't know the whole story to) can have a lasting affect on them... in many different ways."

Three of five Season 4 couples did get married -- Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah and Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski. Neither Micah Lussier and Paul Peden nor Marshall Glaze and Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds went through with a wedding.

Advertisement

Season 5 was cast in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and Denver. Vanessa told E! that filming began last April so industry sources expect the next season of Love is Blind to air late this year.

Read More

'Young Ip Man' fights kidnappers in trailer Shonda Rhimes to receive special BAFTA Award at NYC event Syfy orders Season 2 of 'The Ark'

Latest Headlines

'Perry Mason' characters Paul, Della find their voices in Season 2
TV // 12 minutes ago
'Perry Mason' characters Paul, Della find their voices in Season 2
NEW YORK, April 17 (UPI) -- Chris Chalk and Juliet Rylance told UPI ththeir characters, Paul and Della, a Black private investigator and gay legal secretary, finditheir voices and subverting cultural expectations in Season 2 of "Perry Mason.'
'SNL' cast, guest host Ana de Armas send up American Girl franchise in sketch
TV // 23 hours ago
'SNL' cast, guest host Ana de Armas send up American Girl franchise in sketch
April 16 (UPI) -- The cast of "Saturday Night Live" and guest host Ana de Armas starred in a trailer this weekend for a faux live-action movie about the American Girl historical dolls.
Sasha Colby wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15
TV // 1 day ago
Sasha Colby wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15
April 15 (UPI) -- Sasha Colby was crowned the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and took home a $200,000 cash prize on Friday night.
Pete Davidson parodies his life in trailer for 'Bupkis'
TV // 2 days ago
Pete Davidson parodies his life in trailer for 'Bupkis'
April 14 (UPI) -- Former "SNL" star Pete Davidson plays himself in the trailer for his new Peacock series "Bupkis."
Ryan Seacrest says goodbye to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
TV // 2 days ago
Ryan Seacrest says goodbye to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
April 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest got emotional during his final episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."
Alex Borstein: 'Maisel' will be remembered for its funny, feisty females
TV // 2 days ago
Alex Borstein: 'Maisel' will be remembered for its funny, feisty females
NEW YORK, April 14 (UPI) -- Alex Borstein says she hopes her Prime Video comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" -- which kicks off its fifth and final season Friday -- has changed the television landscape in its "own little, small way" forever.
'Cocaine Bear' documentary to debut on Peacock
TV // 3 days ago
'Cocaine Bear' documentary to debut on Peacock
April 13 (UPI) -- The true story behind the movie "Cocaine Bear" is coming to Peacock in a new documentary debuting on Friday.
'Never Have I Ever' to return for final season in June
TV // 3 days ago
'Never Have I Ever' to return for final season in June
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 4 of "Never Have I Ever," a comedy-drama co-created by Mindy Kaling.
'Young Royals' stars begin production on Season 3
TV // 3 days ago
'Young Royals' stars begin production on Season 3
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared photos and a video from the set of the third and final season of "Young Royals."
Syfy orders Season 2 of 'The Ark'
TV // 4 days ago
Syfy orders Season 2 of 'The Ark'
April 12 (UPI) -- Syfy has renewed its space drama, "The Ark," for a second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of 'misguided' lawsuit from family of Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of 'misguided' lawsuit from family of Halyna Hutchins
Famed mural by late musician Daniel Johnston preserved as building demolished
Famed mural by late musician Daniel Johnston preserved as building demolished
'SNL' cast, guest host Ana de Armas send up American Girl franchise in sketch
'SNL' cast, guest host Ana de Armas send up American Girl franchise in sketch
Sasha Colby wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15
Sasha Colby wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement