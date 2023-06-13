Trending
June 13, 2023 / 2:21 PM

'The Continental' photos introduce cast of 'John Wick' prequel spinoff

By Annie Martin
Colin Woodell plays a young Winston Scott in "The Continental: From the World of John Wick." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 13 (UPI) -- Peacock is introducing the cast of The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the crime drama series Tuesday featuring Colin Woodell.

The Continental is a prequel and spinoff of the John Wick film series starring Keanu Reeves. The new show takes place in 1970s New York and follows a young Winston Scott (Woodell), portrayed by Ian McShane in the John Wick movies.

"Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne," an official synopsis reads.

Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene also star.

Peacock shared a teaser trailer for the show in April.

The Continental is developed, written and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons.

The series consists of three episodes and will premiere on Peacock in September.

The John Wick film franchise consists of four movies and passed $1 billion at the global box office in May.

