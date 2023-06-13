Trending
Chris Hemsworth joined by brothers Liam, Luke at 'Extraction 2' premiere

By Annie Martin
Chris Hemsworth attends the New York premiere of "Extraction 2" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Chris Hemsworth attends the New York premiere of "Extraction 2" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth had the support of his two brothers at the premiere of Extraction 2.

The 39-year-old actor was joined by his siblings, Luke Hemsworth, 42, and Liam Hemsworth, 33, at the film's New York premiere Monday.

Extraction 2 director Sam Hargrave, executive producer Anthony Russo and cast members Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko and Daniel Bernhardt were also present at the event.

Liam Hemsworth walked the red carpet with his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, while Luke Hemsworth brought his wife, Samantha Hemsworth.

Extraction 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film Extraction. The action thriller films are based on the Ande Parks graphic novel Ciudad and follow Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), an Australian black ops mercenary.

The sequel will see Rake rescue "the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

Netflix shared a teaser for the movie last week that introduces Idris Elba as a new character. Hemsworth and Elba previously collaborated on Thor and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Extraction 2 premieres Friday on Netflix.

