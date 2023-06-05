Advertisement
June 5, 2023 / 10:35 AM

'Extraction 2': Idris Elba joins cast in new teaser

By Annie Martin
Idris Elba will star with Chris Hemsworth in the new film "Extraction 2." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Idris Elba will star with Chris Hemsworth in the new film "Extraction 2." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Idris Elba has joined the cast of Extraction 2.

Netflix released a teaser for the action thriller film Monday that unveiled Elba's character.

The clip opens with Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake in a high-speed chase. Rake is then seen facing off with Elba's character, who is heard speaking before he is seen onscreen.

"Rake. You are a legend. I have to say, mate, you're living up to the hype. Rake. That's such a fun name to say," Elba says.

Elba and Hemsworth previously collaborated on Thor and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Elba plays Heimdall in the MCU, while Hemsworth portrays Thor.

Extraction 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film Extraction. The films are executive produced by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, and follow Rake, an Australian black ops mercenary.

The new movie will see Rake rescue "the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are behind held."

Netflix released a trailer in May that gives a glimpse of the film's 21-minute, one-shot action sequence.

Extraction 2 premieres June 16.

'Extraction 2' trailer shows Chris Hemsworth take on new mission What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in June 'Fatal Seduction' teaser introduces South African series at Netflix What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Bird Box Barcelona' teaser brings terror to Spain
Movies // 24 minutes ago
June 5 (UPI) -- "Bird Box Barcelona," a new film inspired by "Bird Box" starring Sandra Bullock, is coming to Netflix.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' tops North American box office with $120.5M
Movies // 16 hours ago
June 4 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $120.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Renfield' set for Peacock premiere on June 9
Movies // 1 day ago
June 3 (UPI) -- "Renfield," a contemporary Dracula spinoff movie starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult, will get its streaming premiere on Peacock June 9.
Dwayne Johnson to play Hobbs again in next 'Fast & the Furious' flick
Movies // 3 days ago
June 2 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he is returning to the "Fast & the Furious" film franchise after a public falling out with the series' star Vin Diesel.
Movie review: 'Shooting Stars' muddles LeBron James' story
Movies // 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES, June 1 (UPI) -- The LeBron James biopic "Shooting Stars," on Peacock Friday, plays more like a two-hour highlights reel than a story.
'Hamilton' director Thomas Kail to helm live-action 'Moana'
Movies // 3 days ago
June 1 (UPI) -- Tony-winning "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail is set to direct the live-action remake of the beloved animated movie "Moana."
'Oppenheimer' featurette: Christopher Nolan says IMAX 'fully immerses' viewers in the story
Movies // 4 days ago
June 1 (UPI) -- Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" will be out in theaters on July 22.
Brothers take on villains in 'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem' trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
May 31 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for its animated movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" on Wednesday.
Movie review: Intense 'Spider-Man' sequel deepens 'Spider-Verse'
Movies // 5 days ago
LOS ANGELES, May 31 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," in theaters Friday, further develops the multiverse and thematic concepts facing Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey.
BAFTA film awards to be presented on Feb. 18
Movies // 5 days ago
May 31 (UPI) -- Britain's BAFTA Awards for excellence in cinema are to be presented at a London gala on Feb. 18.
