Jennifer Grey supports, presents award to dad Joel Grey at Tony Awards

Jennifer Grey (R) and Joel Grey attend the Tony Awards on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Jennifer Grey showed her support for her dad, Joel Grey, at the 2023 Tony Awards. The actress, 63, joined her father, 91, at the 76th annual awards show Sunday in New York. Advertisement

Grey and Joel Grey were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Grey wore an off-shoulder black gown, while Joel Grey sported a black tuxedo with a white shirt and vest.

During the Tony Awards: Act One, Live Pre-Show, Grey got emotional as she presented her dad with the Tony Lifetime Achievement Award. Joel Grey is an actor, singer and theater director known for playing the Master of Ceremonies in Cabaret.

"It is such an amazing honor to be able to stand here tonight -- to stand here for my father and to give him the lifetime achievement award," Grey said.

Joel Grey then sang a portion of "Willkommen" from Cabaret as he gave his acceptance speech.

"It's ultimately the people, the community... all of you... who have made this ride more outstanding than I could have imagined," he said.

Grey previously presented her dad with the Douglas Watt Lifetime Achievement Award at the 33rd annual Fred & Adele Astaire Awards in 2015.

Grey herself is known for the films Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Dirty Dancing. She most recently starred in the Lifetime movie Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.