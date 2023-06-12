Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 12, 2023 / 9:34 AM

Jennifer Grey supports, presents award to dad Joel Grey at Tony Awards

By Annie Martin
1/2
Jennifer Grey (R) and Joel Grey attend the Tony Awards on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jennifer Grey (R) and Joel Grey attend the Tony Awards on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Jennifer Grey showed her support for her dad, Joel Grey, at the 2023 Tony Awards.

The actress, 63, joined her father, 91, at the 76th annual awards show Sunday in New York.

Advertisement

Grey and Joel Grey were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Grey wore an off-shoulder black gown, while Joel Grey sported a black tuxedo with a white shirt and vest.

During the Tony Awards: Act One, Live Pre-Show, Grey got emotional as she presented her dad with the Tony Lifetime Achievement Award. Joel Grey is an actor, singer and theater director known for playing the Master of Ceremonies in Cabaret.

"It is such an amazing honor to be able to stand here tonight -- to stand here for my father and to give him the lifetime achievement award," Grey said.

Joel Grey then sang a portion of "Willkommen" from Cabaret as he gave his acceptance speech.

"It's ultimately the people, the community... all of you... who have made this ride more outstanding than I could have imagined," he said.

Grey previously presented her dad with the Douglas Watt Lifetime Achievement Award at the 33rd annual Fred & Adele Astaire Awards in 2015.

Advertisement

Stars walk the red carpet at 2023 Tony Awards

Sara Bareilles arrives on the red carpet at The 76th annual Tony Awards at the United Palace Theatre in New York City on June 11, 2023. Bareilles is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Into the Woods." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Grey herself is known for the films Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Dirty Dancing. She most recently starred in the Lifetime movie Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.

Read More

Ben Platt, Noah Galvin show off engagement rings at Tony Awards 'Kimberly Akimbo,' 'Leopoldstadt,' 'Parade' score top Tony Awards Nonbinary performers Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee make Tonys history What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Winning Time' Season 2 coming to HBO in August
TV // 3 minutes ago
'Winning Time' Season 2 coming to HBO in August
June 12 (UPI) -- Max shared a teaser trailer and premiere date for "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" Season 2.
Jessie J shares baby boy's name: Sky
Entertainment News // 32 minutes ago
Jessie J shares baby boy's name: Sky
June 12 (UPI) -- Jessie J announced the name of her son with Chanan Safir Colman while celebrating their baby's one-month birthday.
Ben Platt, Noah Galvin show off engagement rings at Tony Awards
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ben Platt, Noah Galvin show off engagement rings at Tony Awards
June 12 (UPI) -- "Parade" actor Ben Platt and his fiancé, Noah Galvin, attended the Tony Awards following their engagement.
Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
Music // 2 hours ago
Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, June 12 (UPI) -- Seven years after the death of Prince Rogers Nelson, fans and collaborators gathered at in Minneapolis for a four-day celebration of his life and legacy.
Alfonso Ribeiro to host 'A Capitol Fourth' holiday concert
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Alfonso Ribeiro to host 'A Capitol Fourth' holiday concert
June 12 (UPI) -- Alfonso Ribeiro is set to host the 43rd annual edition of PBS' "A Capitol Fourth" concert in Washington.
Uzo Aduba confirms pregnancy: 'I get to be someone's Mommy!'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Uzo Aduba confirms pregnancy: 'I get to be someone's Mommy!'
June 12 (UPI) -- "Orange is the New Black" Emmy winner Uzo Aduba has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.
'Kimberly Akimbo,' 'Leopoldstadt,' 'Parade' score top Tony Awards
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'Kimberly Akimbo,' 'Leopoldstadt,' 'Parade' score top Tony Awards
June 11 (UPI) -- Victoria Clark and Bonnie Milligan picked up the Tony Awards for Best Actress and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for "Kimberly Akimbo" -- which also won the top prize of Best Musical -- in New York Sunday.
Nonbinary performers Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee make Tonys history
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Nonbinary performers Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee make Tonys history
June 12 (UPI) -- Openly nonbinary performers Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee made Tony Awards history Sunday night.
'The Blackening': Voice of characters, tone of comedy drew stars to film
Movies // 5 hours ago
'The Blackening': Voice of characters, tone of comedy drew stars to film
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- "Snowfall" actor Melvin Gregg and "SNL" alum Jay Pharoah told UPI they wanted to star in the film, "The Blackening," because it is a horror-comedy that offers a completely unique point of view.
Famous birthdays for June 12: Adriana Lima, Dave Franco
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 12: Adriana Lima, Dave Franco
June 12 (UPI) -- Model Adriana Lima turns 42 and actor Dave Franco turns 38, among the famous birthdays for June 12.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
NBC cancels comedies 'Young Rock,' 'Grand Crew'
NBC cancels comedies 'Young Rock,' 'Grand Crew'
'Kimberly Akimbo,' 'Leopoldstadt,' 'Parade' score top Tony Awards
'Kimberly Akimbo,' 'Leopoldstadt,' 'Parade' score top Tony Awards
Uzo Aduba confirms pregnancy: 'I get to be someone's Mommy!'
Uzo Aduba confirms pregnancy: 'I get to be someone's Mommy!'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement