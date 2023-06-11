Advertisement
June 11, 2023 / 8:41 PM / Updated at 9:09 PM

Bonnie Milligan, Brandon Uranowitz are early Tony Awards winners

By Karen Butler
1/5
Tony host Ariana DeBose arrives on the red carpet at The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theatre on Sunday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tony host Ariana DeBose arrives on the red carpet at The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theatre on Sunday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Bonnie Milligan and Brandon Uranowitz were among the early winners at the Tony Awards ceremony in New York Sunday.

Milligan picked up the prize for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Kimberly Akimbo, which also won for Best Original Score.

Uranowitz was named Best Featured Actor in a Play for Leopoldstadt and Patrick Marber, who helmed the production, won the Tony for Best Direction of a Play. The show also won for Best Costume Design For a Play.

Michael Arden earned the title Best Director of a Musical for Parade, while Life of Pi earned the honors for Best Scenic Design of a Play and Best Lighting Design of a Play.

Academy Award-winning West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose is hosting the event, which will feature performances by the casts of the Broadway musicals Camelot, A Beautiful Noise, Funny Girl, Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

DeBose addressed the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike in her opening monologue.

"We are all here," DeBose said, acknowledging a "compromise" had to be struck for the show to be permitted to be televised, namely that the host and presenters would have to improvise their introductions as scribes were not permitted to write their remarks ahead of time.

"So, to every single person who had a hand in finding that compromise, I say a full-throated, 'thank you!'" she added. "We don't have a script, you guys!"

A special performance is also being planned by Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Some Like It Hot topped this year's nominees with 13 nominations, including Best Musical.

& Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked followed with nine nominations each, while Kimberly Akimbo and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street both have eight.

Ain't No Mo', A Doll's House, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt and Parade are each up for six awards.

Stars walk the red carpet at 2023 Tony Awards

Sara Bareilles arrives on the red carpet at The 76th annual Tony Awards at the United Palace Theatre in New York City on June 11, 2023. Bareilles is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Into the Woods." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

