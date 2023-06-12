Nonbinary performers Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee make Tonys history

1/5

Alex Newell made Tony history in New York City on Sunday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Openly nonbinary performers Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee made Tony Awards history Sunday night. Newell took home the statuette for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Shucked. Advertisement

"I have wanted this my entire life, and I thank each and every one of you in this room right now," Newell said. "I should not be up here; as a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts."

Ghee won the trophy for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Some Like It Hot.

"My mother raised me to understand that my gifts that God gave me were not about me [but] to use them to be effective in the world," Ghee said.

"To help somebody else's journey. So thank you for teaching me how to live, how to love, how to give," Ghee added. "For every trans, nonbinary, gender-nonconforming human who ever was told you couldn't be, you couldn't be seen, this is for you."

Kimberly Akimbo won the Tony for Best Musical, while Leopoldstadt won for Best Play, Top Dog/Underdog won for Best Revival of a Play and Parade won for Best Revival of a Musical.

Advertisement