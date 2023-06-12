Elizabeth Gilbert removed her novel "The Snow Forest" from the release calendar following criticism of its setting in Russia. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Eat, Pray, Love author Elizabeth Gilbert is pulling her new book after backlash to its setting in Russia. Gilbert, 53, announced in a video Monday that she is removing her novel The Snow Forest from the release calendar following criticism from Ukrainians. The war between Russia and Ukraine has escalated since February 2022 after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Advertisement

"Over the course of this weekend, I have received an enormous, massive outpouring of reactions and responses from my Ukrainian readers, expressing anger, sorrow, disappointment and pain, about the fact that I would choose to release a book into the world right now -- any book, no matter what the subject is, that is set in Russia," Gilbert said.

"I want to say that I have heard these messages and read these messages, and I respect them. As a result, I'm making a course correction, and I'm removing the book from its publication schedule. It is not the time for this book to be published," she added. "And I do not want to add any harm to a group of people who have already experienced and who are all continuing to experience grievous and extreme harm."

Advertisement Important announcement about THE SNOW FOREST. Please note that if you were charged for your pre-order, you will be fully refunded. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/OAEmrjtfJx— Elizabeth Gilbert (@GilbertLiz) June 12, 2023

The Snow Forest was to be published in February 2024.

Gilbert described the book as being "set in the middle of Siberia in the middle of the last century and told the story of a group of individuals who made a decision to remove themselves from society to resist the Soviet government and to try to defend nature against industrialization."

The author said those who pre-ordered the book will receive refunds.

Gilbert and publisher Bloomsbury Books had announced The Snow Forest and its release date last week.

Major announcement klaxon Introducing THE SNOW FOREST, the enchanting new novel from Sunday Times and international bestseller, Elizabeth Gilbert. Coming February 2024 - set your countdown clocks now! pic.twitter.com/r0go8PGnUS— Bloomsbury Books UK (@BloomsburyBooks) June 6, 2023

Gilbert said she will turn her focus to "other book projects."