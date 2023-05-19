Advertisement
May 19, 2023 / 11:56 AM

'John Wick' franchise passes $1 billion at global box office

By Annie Martin
The "John Wick" film series starring Keanu Reeves (pictured) has earned more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 19 (UPI) -- The John Wick action film franchise has passed $1 billion at the global box office.

Deadline reported Friday that the film series, directed by Chad Stahelski and starring Keanu Reeves, has earned $1,011,319,297 at the worldwide box office to date.

Variety confirmed the news.

John Wick reached the milestone following the release of the fourth installment in the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, which opened in theaters in March.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has earned $425.3 million at the global box office thus far, followed by John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) with $326.7 million, John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) with $171.5 million and John Wick (2014) with $87.8 million.

"This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have made it their mission to outdo themselves with each successive film in this franchise. We could not be more grateful to global moviegoers for bringing us this incredible achievement," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake said in a statement.

The John Wick films follow the titular John Wick (Reeves), a legendary hitman who is forced out of retirement in the first movie. Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane also star.

Drake told The Hollywood Reporter in March that John Wick 5 is a possibility.

Lionsgate is also developing the spinoff film Ballerina starring Ana de Armas. In addition, the prequel spinoff series The Continental: From the World of John Wick will premiere on Peacock in September.

