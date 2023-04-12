Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 12, 2023 / 1:35 PM

'The Continental' teaser introduces 'John Wick' prequel series

By Annie Martin
1/4
Colin Woodell will play a young Winston Scott in the Peacock series "The Continental." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Colin Woodell will play a young Winston Scott in the Peacock series "The Continental." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Colin Woodell.

Advertisement

The Continental is a prequel spinoff series to the John Wick film franchise starring Keanu Reeves. The new show explores how Winston Scott came to be the proprietor of The Continental hotel in the 1970s.

Woodell plays a young version of Scott, portrayed by Ian McShane in the John Wick movies.

Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Nhung Kate also star.

The series follows Winston (Scott) "as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne," according to an official synopsis.

The Continental is written by Greg Coolidge, Derek Kolstad, Shawn Simmons and Kirk Ward. The miniseries will consist of three episodes. Albert Hughes will direct the first and last episode and Charlotte Brandstom will direct the second.

Advertisement

The Continental: From the World of John Wick premieres on Peacock in September.

The fourth and most recent John Wick film, John Wick: Chapter 4, opened in theaters in March.

In addition, the John Wick spinoff film Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will open in theaters in June 2024.

Read More

'Ballerina': 'John Wick' spinoff with Ana de Armas to open in summer 2024 'The Muppets Mayhem': Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Weird Al appear in new trailer 'The Great': Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult seek marriage counseling in Season 3 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Harry Potter' books to be adapted as HBO Max series
TV // 13 minutes ago
'Harry Potter' books to be adapted as HBO Max series
April 12 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced plans to re-adapt the "Harry Potter" books as a streaming series, going into further detail than the eight films could.
'Beyond adorable' bunnies lured Kaliko Kauahi into 'American Auto' guest spot
TV // 24 minutes ago
'Beyond adorable' bunnies lured Kaliko Kauahi into 'American Auto' guest spot
NEW YORK, April 12 (UPI) -- "Superstore" alum Kaliko Kauahi says NBC made her an offer she couldn't refuse -- a car filled with adorable rabbits -- to guest star on the sitcom, "American Auto."
New 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Conjuring' shows coming to HBO Max
TV // 32 minutes ago
New 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Conjuring' shows coming to HBO Max
April 12 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced new series in development in the "Big Bang Theory" and "Conjuring" worlds, plus a first look at "The Penguin" and premiere date for the "Gremlins" animated series.
'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries
TV // 56 minutes ago
'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries
April 12 (UPI) -- "Queen Cleopatra," a new season of the "African Queens" docuseries narrated and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, is coming to Netflix.
'The Great': Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult seek marriage counseling in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Great': Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult seek marriage counseling in Season 3 trailer
April 12 (UPI) -- "The Great," a dark comedy series about Catherine the Great, will return for a third season on Hulu in May.
'The Muppets Mayhem': Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Weird Al appear in new trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Muppets Mayhem': Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Weird Al appear in new trailer
April 12 (UPI) -- "The Muppets Mayhem," a comedy musical series about the Muppets band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, is coming to Disney+.
Jeremy Renner attends LA premiere of 'Rennervations'
TV // 5 hours ago
Jeremy Renner attends LA premiere of 'Rennervations'
April 12 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner, who has been recovering from serious injuries he suffered in a January snowplowing mishap, attended the premiere of "Rennervations" in Los Angeles Tuesday night.
'Superfan' with Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan to premiere on CBS June 9
TV // 6 hours ago
'Superfan' with Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan to premiere on CBS June 9
April 12 (UPI) -- "Superfan," the new unscripted series in which celebrities meet their biggest fans, is set to premiere on CBS June 9.
Production underway on 'House of the Dragon' Season 2
TV // 6 hours ago
Production underway on 'House of the Dragon' Season 2
April 12 (UPI) -- Production is underway in the United Kingdom on Season 2 of HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon."
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
TV // 11 hours ago
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
LOS ANGELES, April 12 (UPI) -- Ally Sheedy discusses her "Single Drunk Female" character's selfish perspective on her daughter's recovery as Season 2 premieres Wednesday on Freeform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement