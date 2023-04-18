Charlie Sheen, Chuck Lorre to reunite on 'How to Be a Bookie' at HBO Max

1/2

Charlie Sheen (pictured) and Chuck Lorre will collaborate on the HBO Max series "How to Be a Bookie." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Charlie Sheen will reunite with Chuck Lorre on the HBO Max series How to Be a Bookie. Deadline reported Tuesday that Sheen, 57, will have a recurring role on the upcoming comedy from Lorre. Advertisement

How to Be a Bookie is a single-camera comedy starring Sebastian Maniscalco. The show hails from Warner Bros. Television and will air on HBO Max, soon to be rebranded as Max.

Variety confirmed Sheen's casting.

The news comes more than 10 years after Sheen left the CBS series Two and a Half Men, co-created and executive produced by Lorre. Sheen was fired from the show in Season 8 amid a public meltdown and disparaging remarks about Lorre.

How to Be a Bookie is co-written by Lorre and Nick Bakay. The series follows a veteran bookie (Maniscalco), who "struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling" in Los Angeles.

Omar J. Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito and Jorge Garcia also have roles.

Production on the series started in February.