Oct. 4, 2022 / 1:26 PM

HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'

By Annie Martin
Sebastian Maniscalco will star in Chuck Lorre's new series "How to Be a Bookie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0458ed2916c91a916582a56c293ecd48/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sebastian Maniscalco will star in Chuck Lorre's new series "How to Be a Bookie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order to a new comedy from Chuck Lorre.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that How to Be a Bookie, a new series created by Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, The Kominsky Method) and starring Sebastian Maniscalco, is in the works.

How to Be a Bookie is a single-camera series co-written by Lorre and Nick Bakay, who will also executive produce with Maniscalco and Judi Marmel. The first season will consist of eight episodes.

The new series follows a veteran bookie (Maniscalco) as he struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low.

"It's very exciting to have the next comedy series from Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros. Television. We have been fans of Sebastian's for several years and look forward to what these brilliant comedic voices put together for HBO Max," HBO and HBO Max chairman Casey Bloys said.

Lorre said it's "an absolute dream" to work with Maniscalco, an actor and comedian known for his stand-up comedy specials and his role in the films Green Book and The Irishman.

"To have my first project at HBO Max with such an incredibly gifted comedian and alongside Nick Bakay is the trifecta. I can't wait to get started," Lorre added.

Lorre's other series include Cybill, Dharma & Greg, Two and a Half Men and Mom.

