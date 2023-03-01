Trending
March 1, 2023 / 9:06 AM

Sebastian Maniscalco starts filming on HBO comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'

By Karen Butler
Sebastian Maniscalco will soon be seen in the HBO Max comedy series "How to Be a Bookie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 1 (UPI) -- Stand-up comic Sebastian Maniscalco has confirmed he is now filming the HBO Max comedy series, How to Be a Bookie, in Los Angeles.

"All bets are off," Maniscalco tweeted along with a photo of him and co-star Omar J. Dorsey.

The eight-episode show comes from Mom producers Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay.

Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito and Maxim Swinton will co-star.

"A veteran bookie struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low," said a synopsis released Tuesday.

