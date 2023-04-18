1/5

Mark Ruffalo (L) stars in "All the Light We Cannot See," a new series from Shawn Levy (R). File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show All the Light We Cannot See. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the World War II drama series Tuesday. Advertisement

All the Light We Cannot See is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning Anthony Doerr novel of the same name. The adaptation is written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and developed by Knight and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things).

"Over the course of a decade, this limited series interweaves the lives of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl taking refuge with her uncle during WWII, and Werner Pfennig, a brilliant German teenager with an expertise in radio repair. Through a shared secret connection, they find faith in humanity and the possibility of hope," an official synopsis reads.

Aria Mia Loberti plays Marie-Laure, with Mark Ruffalo as her father, Daniel.

Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Andrea Deck and Nell Sutton also star.

All the Light We Cannot See premieres Nov. 2 on Netflix.