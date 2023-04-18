April 18 (UPI) -- Summer House couple Sam Feher and Kory Keefer are opening up about their relationship.

The television personalities discussed their relationship on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after confirming they're dating earlier this month.

Feher appeared on WWHL with her Summer House co-star Lindsay Hubbard. Keefer and Carl Radke, Hubbard's fiancé who also stars on Summer House, were in the audience.

Feher confirmed that she and Keefer made their relationship official "a couple weeks ago." She then said that Keefer is considering moving from Charlotte, N.C., to New York City, where she lives.

"I think Kory's always wanted to move to New York. He's a city boy in a country world right now, so it's down the line," Feher said.

Keefer "co-signed" the news from the audience.

"Not right now, but I've said I want to be in New York at some point," he confirmed.

Feher also shared what first attracted her to Keefer.

"His body," she said. "But it's also his energy -- he walks in a room and lights it up, and that's what I'm into."

Feher previously discussed her relationship with Keefer on the So Bad It's Good with Ryan Bailey podcast.

"I don't want to get emotional, but it's very special to find someone who means so much to you and then get to relive that experience all the time," she said at the time.

Summer House is a Bravo reality series that follows a group of friends who share a summer house in the Hamptons. The show is in its seventh season.