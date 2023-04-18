Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 18, 2023 / 9:33 AM

'Summer House' couple Sam Feher, Kory Keefer discuss relationship on 'WWHL'

By Annie Martin

April 18 (UPI) -- Summer House couple Sam Feher and Kory Keefer are opening up about their relationship.

The television personalities discussed their relationship on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after confirming they're dating earlier this month.

Advertisement

Feher appeared on WWHL with her Summer House co-star Lindsay Hubbard. Keefer and Carl Radke, Hubbard's fiancé who also stars on Summer House, were in the audience.

Feher confirmed that she and Keefer made their relationship official "a couple weeks ago." She then said that Keefer is considering moving from Charlotte, N.C., to New York City, where she lives.

"I think Kory's always wanted to move to New York. He's a city boy in a country world right now, so it's down the line," Feher said.

Keefer "co-signed" the news from the audience.

"Not right now, but I've said I want to be in New York at some point," he confirmed.

Feher also shared what first attracted her to Keefer.

"His body," she said. "But it's also his energy -- he walks in a room and lights it up, and that's what I'm into."

Feher previously discussed her relationship with Keefer on the So Bad It's Good with Ryan Bailey podcast.

Advertisement

"I don't want to get emotional, but it's very special to find someone who means so much to you and then get to relive that experience all the time," she said at the time.

Summer House is a Bravo reality series that follows a group of friends who share a summer house in the Hamptons. The show is in its seventh season.

Read More

Sam Feher dating 'Summer House' co-star Kory Keefer Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower with mom, sister Candiace Dillard thinks Porsha Williams was 'passive aggressive' with Leah McSweeney What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
Entertainment News // 19 minutes ago
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
April 18 (UPI) -- Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who plays Steffy Forrester Finnegan on "The Bold and the Beautiful," announced her pregnancy on "The Talk."
Jon Barinholtz: Wealthy Wesley wants purpose, popularity on 'American Auto'
TV // 47 minutes ago
Jon Barinholtz: Wealthy Wesley wants purpose, popularity on 'American Auto'
NEW YORK, April 18 (UPI) -- Jon Barinholtz says his overzealous character, Payne Motors heir Wesley Payne, slowly is becoming a more accepted member of the car-making team at the heart of the workplace comedy, "American Auto."
Bill Hader, Ali Wong dating again after brief split
Entertainment News // 55 minutes ago
Bill Hader, Ali Wong dating again after brief split
April 18 (UPI) -- "Barry" actor Bill Hader and "Beef" actress Ali Wong are back together following a split in 2022.
Adam Pally to co-star with idris Elba in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' spinoff 'Knuckles'
TV // 1 hour ago
Adam Pally to co-star with idris Elba in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' spinoff 'Knuckles'
April 18 (UPI) -- "The Mindy Project" and "Happy Endings" actor Adam Pally has signed on to play Wade Whipple in the Paramount+ live-action series, "Knuckles."
Mischa Barton joins 'Neighbors' revival on Amazon Freevee
TV // 2 hours ago
Mischa Barton joins 'Neighbors' revival on Amazon Freevee
April 18 (UPI) -- Mischa Barton is set to guest star in the upcoming "new chapter" of the long-running Australian soap opera, "Neighbors."
ABC orders Season 6 of Nathan Fillion's 'Rookie'
TV // 3 hours ago
ABC orders Season 6 of Nathan Fillion's 'Rookie'
April 18 (UPI) -- ABC has announced it renewed its cop drama, "The Rookie," for a sixth season.
Famous birthdays for April 18: Conan O'Brien, Eric McCormack
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 18: Conan O'Brien, Eric McCormack
April 18 (UPI) -- Comedian Conan O'Brien and actor Eric McCormack turn 60, among the famous birthdays for April 18.
Nathan Lane, Zoe Lister-Jones filled in 'Beau' mysteries
Movies // 7 hours ago
Nathan Lane, Zoe Lister-Jones filled in 'Beau' mysteries
LOS ANGELES, April 18 (UPI) -- Nathan Lane and Zoe Lister-Jones discuss their work in "Beau Is Afraid," which challenged them to contribute to the film's surreal, improvisational tone.
Writers Guild members vote to authorize strike
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Writers Guild members vote to authorize strike
April 17 (UPI) -- Writers Guild of America members voted 97.9% in favor of a strike if they cannot reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers by May 1.
Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
Music // 19 hours ago
Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
April 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a teaser video for their forthcoming EP, "My World."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 18: Conan O'Brien, Eric McCormack
Famous birthdays for April 18: Conan O'Brien, Eric McCormack
'Perry Mason' characters Paul, Della find their voices in Season 2
'Perry Mason' characters Paul, Della find their voices in Season 2
Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower with mom, sister
Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower with mom, sister
Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
'Wicked' movie gives first look at Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo
'Wicked' movie gives first look at Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement