Bill Hader, Ali Wong dating again after brief split

Bill Hader (pictured) and Ali Wong are back together following a split in 2022. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Bill Hader and Ali Wong appear to be dating again. The Barry actor and the Beef actress are back together following a brief split in 2022. Advertisement

Hader's rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Hader and Wong are dating.

Hader's rep also confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple have rekindled their romance.

Hader and Wong were first linked in December after their reported split. Page Six said at the time that Hader and Wong dated in the fall following their respective splits from Anna Kendrick and Justin Hakuta.

Hader mentioned his girlfriend in an interview with Collider published Sunday but did not name Wong.

"My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count," he said. "So, I'm going to have a vacation. I need to go into sponge mode, where I'm watching stuff and reading."

Wong announced her split from Hakuta in April 2022 after more than seven years of marriage. Wong and Hakuta have two children, daughters Mari and Nikki.

The actress called her divorce "unconventional" in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March.