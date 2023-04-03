Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 3, 2023 / 1:55 PM

'Fatal Attraction' trailer: Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson star in reboot series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lizzy Caplan stars in a reimagining of "Fatal Attraction." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lizzy Caplan stars in a reimagining of "Fatal Attraction." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Fatal Attraction.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the erotic psychological thriller Monday featuring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson.

Advertisement

Fatal Attraction is a reboot of the 1987 film of the same name starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. The series reimagines the original "through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics and murder."

"In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he's built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet), an official synopsis reads.

Toby Huss, Brian Goodman, Alyssa Jirrels and Reno Wilson also star.

Fatal Attraction is written and executive produced by Alexandra Cunningham, who also serves as showrunner. Kevin J. Hynes, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and Silver Tree also executive produce.

Advertisement

Caplan is known for the series Party Down and Masters of Sex, while Jackson starred on Dawson's Creek, The Affair and Little Fires Everywhere.

Read More

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' posters show Charlotte, George get close 'The Crowded Room': Tom Holland series coming to Apple TV+ in June Reese Witherspoon files for divorce after Jim Toth split What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Crowded Room': Tom Holland series coming to Apple TV+ in June
TV // 55 minutes ago
'The Crowded Room': Tom Holland series coming to Apple TV+ in June
April 3 (UPI) -- "The Crowded Room," a new drama starring Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum, is coming to Apple TV+.
Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
TV // 1 hour ago
Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
April 3 (UPI) -- The girl group Xscape comes to "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to talk about their cooking skills and more.
'Drag Race' star Jinkx Monsoon joins 'Doctor Who' cast
TV // 2 hours ago
'Drag Race' star Jinkx Monsoon joins 'Doctor Who' cast
April 3 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon will have a major role on the BBC One series "Doctor Who."
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' posters show Charlotte, George get close
TV // 2 hours ago
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' posters show Charlotte, George get close
April 3 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," a prequel and spinoff of "Bridgerton," is coming to Netflix in May.
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
TV // 6 hours ago
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
April 3 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the latest MCU series "Secret Invasion" coming to Disney+ in June.
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
TV // 11 hours ago
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
LOS ANGELES, April 3 (UPI) -- Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit discuss their new musical characters in Season 2 of "Schmigadoon," premiering Wednesday, inspired by musicals "Chicago," "Cabaret," "Hair" and more.
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
TV // 1 day ago
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
April 2 (UPI) -- Quinta Brunson guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and appeared in several sketches, including a pre-taped segment called, "Bridesmaid Cult Documentary."
'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston to narrate 'Big Beasts' docuseries for Apple TV+
TV // 2 days ago
'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston to narrate 'Big Beasts' docuseries for Apple TV+
April 1 (UPI) -- "Loki" star Tom Hiddleston will be heard narrating Big Beasts when the 10-part docuseries premieres on April 21.
Bailey Bass leaves 'Interview with the Vampire' after one season
TV // 2 days ago
Bailey Bass leaves 'Interview with the Vampire' after one season
April 1 (UPI) -- Bailey Bass and AMC have confirmed she is not returning for Season 2 of the horror drama, "Interview with the Vampire."
Vincent Cassel: Mercenary is tired of espionage, murder in 'Liaison'
TV // 3 days ago
Vincent Cassel: Mercenary is tired of espionage, murder in 'Liaison'
NEW YORK, March 31 (UPI) -- "Westworld," "Mesrine" and "Black Swan" actor Vincent Cassel says Gabriel Delage is a mercenary sick of espionage and politics when audiences meet him in the thriller, "Liaison."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Reese Witherspoon files for divorce after Jim Toth split
Reese Witherspoon files for divorce after Jim Toth split
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
UFC and WWE announce merger creating $21B company
UFC and WWE announce merger creating $21B company
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement