Lizzy Caplan stars in a reimagining of "Fatal Attraction." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Fatal Attraction. The streaming service shared a trailer for the erotic psychological thriller Monday featuring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson. Advertisement

Fatal Attraction is a reboot of the 1987 film of the same name starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. The series reimagines the original "through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics and murder."

"In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he's built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet), an official synopsis reads.

Toby Huss, Brian Goodman, Alyssa Jirrels and Reno Wilson also star.

Fatal Attraction is written and executive produced by Alexandra Cunningham, who also serves as showrunner. Kevin J. Hynes, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and Silver Tree also executive produce.

Caplan is known for the series Party Down and Masters of Sex, while Jackson starred on Dawson's Creek, The Affair and Little Fires Everywhere.