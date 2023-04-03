Reese Witherspoon files for divorce after Jim Toth split

1/5

Reese Witherspoon filed for divorce after announcing her split from her husband, Jim Toth, in March after 12 years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Jim Toth. The 47-year-old actress filed for divorce from Toth after nearly 12 years of marriage, according to TMZ. Advertisement

People reported Sunday that Witherspoon filed for divorce Saturday in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tenn. The actress cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and listed the filing date as their date of separation.

In addition, Witherspoon said she and Toth have a pre-nuptial agreement in place. She requested joint custody of their 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

Today confirmed the news.

Witherspoon announced her split from Toth in an Instagram post March 24, just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," she wrote.

Witherspoon was previously married to Ryan Phillippe and has two children, daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with the actor.

The actress was spotted without her wedding ring during an outing Thursday in Nashville following news of her split from Toth.