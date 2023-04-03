Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 3, 2023 / 9:44 AM

Reese Witherspoon files for divorce after Jim Toth split

By Annie Martin
1/5
Reese Witherspoon filed for divorce after announcing her split from her husband, Jim Toth, in March after 12 years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Reese Witherspoon filed for divorce after announcing her split from her husband, Jim Toth, in March after 12 years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Jim Toth.

The 47-year-old actress filed for divorce from Toth after nearly 12 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

People reported Sunday that Witherspoon filed for divorce Saturday in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tenn. The actress cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and listed the filing date as their date of separation.

In addition, Witherspoon said she and Toth have a pre-nuptial agreement in place. She requested joint custody of their 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

Today confirmed the news.

Witherspoon announced her split from Toth in an Instagram post March 24, just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," she wrote.

Witherspoon was previously married to Ryan Phillippe and has two children, daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with the actor.

Advertisement

The actress was spotted without her wedding ring during an outing Thursday in Nashville following news of her split from Toth.

Read More

Reese Witherspoon announces divorce on Instagram Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes make red carpet debut at CMT Music Awards '80 for Brady' coming to Paramount+ in April What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes make red carpet debut at CMT Music Awards
Entertainment News // 15 minutes ago
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes make red carpet debut at CMT Music Awards
April 3 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini and "Outer Banks" actor Chase Stokes attended the CMT Music Awards after dating rumors.
Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer win at Olivier Awards
Entertainment News // 17 minutes ago
Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer win at Olivier Awards
April 3 (UPI) -- Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer and The Royal Shakespeare Company are all winners at the Olivier Awards in London.
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
TV // 1 hour ago
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
April 3 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the latest MCU series "Secret Invasion" coming to Disney+ in June.
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
Music // 13 hours ago
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
April 2 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll led the field, earning a handful of awards during Sunday's CMT Music Awards in Texas.
Famous birthdays for April 3: Adam Scott, Elsie Fisher
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 3: Adam Scott, Elsie Fisher
April 3 (UPI) -- Actor Adam Scott turns 50 and actor Elsie Fisher turns 20, among the famous birthdays for April 3.
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
TV // 6 hours ago
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
LOS ANGELES, April 3 (UPI) -- Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit discuss their new musical characters in Season 2 of "Schmigadoon," premiering Wednesday, inspired by musicals "Chicago," "Cabaret," "Hair" and more.
Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71
April 2 (UPI) -- Famed Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, known for scoring films like The Revenant and The Last Emperor, has died at 71.
'Dungeons & Dragons' tops North American box office with $38.5M
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Dungeons & Dragons' tops North American box office with $38.5M
April 2 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $38.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
TV // 23 hours ago
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
April 2 (UPI) -- Quinta Brunson guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and appeared in several sketches, including a pre-taped segment called, "Bridesmaid Cult Documentary."
Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
April 2 (UPI) -- Kaley Cuoco has announced on Instagram the birth of her first child, a daughter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
Peacock, Duolingo release trailer for fake dating competition show
Peacock, Duolingo release trailer for fake dating competition show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement