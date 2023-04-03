Trending
April 3, 2023 / 1:36 PM

'The Crowded Room': Tom Holland series coming to Apple TV+ in June

By Annie Martin
Tom Holland stars in the limited series "The Crowded Room." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 3 (UPI) -- The Crowded Room, a new series starring Tom Holland, is coming to Apple TV+ in June.

The streaming service shared a premiere date and first-look photos for the limited series Monday.

The Crowded Room is created by Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind). The show is based on the 1981 book The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.

Holland stars alongside Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum. The cast also includes Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz, with Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger as guest stars.

The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.

"A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), Danny's life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation," an official description reads.

The Crowded Room will have a three-episode premiere June 9, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly.

Holland is known for playing Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

