Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 3, 2023 / 10:58 AM

'1923': Paramount+ renews 'Yellowstone' prequel for Season 2

By Annie Martin
1/5
Helen Mirren (L) and Harrison Ford star in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Helen Mirren (L) and Harrison Ford star in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- 1923 will return for a second season on Paramount+.

The streaming service confirmed Friday on Twitter that it renewed the Western drama for Season 2.

Advertisement

"There are more stories to tell... #1923TV will return for a second season," the post reads.

1923 is a prequel to the Paramount Network series Yellowstone. The series follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family as they weather the challenges of the early 20th century.

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Isabell May and Brian Geraghty star.

1923 premiered in December and will return with new episodes Sunday. The show's premiere drew more than 7.4 million viewers across Paramount's broadcast and streaming platforms and was the most-watched premiere of all time on Paramount+.

The Yellowstone universe also includes the series 1883. The series are created by Taylor Sheridan.

Advertisement

Read More

Morgan Freeman joins 'Lioness' spy thriller at Paramount+ Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher attend 'Your Place or Mine' premiere Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa celebrate baby boy's birth What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches': AMC renews series for Season 2
TV // 34 minutes ago
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches': AMC renews series for Season 2
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Mayfair Witches," a supernatural drama based on the Anne Rice book series, will return for a second season on AMC.
James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special
TV // 3 hours ago
James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron has recreated a controversial scene from his classic film "Titanic" in the hopes of settling a long simmering debate.
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
TV // 4 hours ago
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Dan Aykroyd is set to host a six-part comedic docu-series called "A History of the World in Six Glasses" for the FOX Nation streaming service.
Sylvester Stallone's family to star in Paramount+ docu-series
TV // 4 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone's family to star in Paramount+ docu-series
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone has signed on to star in a Paramount+ docu-series, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and adult daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
TV // 8 hours ago
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
NEW YORK, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "OITNB" alum Taylor Schilling says she signed on to star in the plane-crash drama, "Dear Edward," because she knew "Friday Night Lights" writer-producer Jason Katims would tell the story in a sensitive way.
What to stream this weekend: 'Grammys,' 'Harlem' S2, 'Dear Edward'
TV // 8 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Grammys,' 'Harlem' S2, 'Dear Edward'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Harlem" Season 2, "Dear Edward," "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile," "Murder in Big Horn,'" "Killing County" and The Grammys are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
'Harlem' cast worked with intimacy coordinators on LGBTQ, comedic love scenes
TV // 9 hours ago
'Harlem' cast worked with intimacy coordinators on LGBTQ, comedic love scenes
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Gracy Byers, Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Tyler Lepley and creator Tracy Oliver discuss the love scenes and complicated relationships in Season 2 of "Harlem."
NBC renews 'Night Court' for Season 2
TV // 16 hours ago
NBC renews 'Night Court' for Season 2
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NBC announced the renewal of "Night Court" for a second season on Thursday after four episodes of the "new-boot" have aired.
'Black Snow' trailer shows Travis Fimmel investigate cold case
TV // 22 hours ago
'Black Snow' trailer shows Travis Fimmel investigate cold case
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "Black Snow," a new crime drama starring Travis Fimmel, is coming to Sundance Now and AMC+.
Annette Bening to star in 'Apples Never Fall' series at Peacock
TV // 23 hours ago
Annette Bening to star in 'Apples Never Fall' series at Peacock
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Annette Bening will return to television in "Apples Never Fall," a new drama based on the Liane Moriarty novel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox'
Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox'
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
'The Covenant' trailer shows Jake Gyllenhaal on rescue mission
'The Covenant' trailer shows Jake Gyllenhaal on rescue mission
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement