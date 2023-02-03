'1923': Paramount+ renews 'Yellowstone' prequel for Season 2

1/5

Helen Mirren (L) and Harrison Ford star in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- 1923 will return for a second season on Paramount+. The streaming service confirmed Friday on Twitter that it renewed the Western drama for Season 2. Advertisement

"There are more stories to tell... #1923TV will return for a second season," the post reads.

There are more stories to tell... #1923TV will return for a second season. In the meantime, season 1 continues with new episodes this Sunday, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. See you soon. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/wNwN7dOV9s— 1923 Official (@1923official) February 3, 2023

1923 is a prequel to the Paramount Network series Yellowstone. The series follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family as they weather the challenges of the early 20th century.

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Isabell May and Brian Geraghty star.

1923 premiered in December and will return with new episodes Sunday. The show's premiere drew more than 7.4 million viewers across Paramount's broadcast and streaming platforms and was the most-watched premiere of all time on Paramount+.

The Yellowstone universe also includes the series 1883. The series are created by Taylor Sheridan.