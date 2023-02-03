Trending
Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher attend 'Your Place or Mine' premiere

By Annie Martin
Reese Witherspoon (L) and Ashton Kutcher attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Your Place or Mine" on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Reese Witherspoon (L) and Ashton Kutcher attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Your Place or Mine" on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher walked the red carpet Thursday.

The 46-year-old actress and 44-year-old actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of their film Your Place or Mine at Regency Village Theatre.

Witherspoon and Kutcher were all smiles as they posed for photos together. Witherspoon wore a strapless blue peplum dress, while Kutcher sported a dark suit and blue shirt.

Director Aline Brosh Mckenna and fellow cast members Tig Notaro and Griffin Matthews also attended the event.

Reese Witherspoon (L) and Ashton Kutcher attend the premiere of "Your Place or Mine" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on February 2, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Your Place or Mine is a romantic comedy following Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), two best friends who realize they might have feelings for each other after they swap houses for a week.

Witherspoon discussed the film during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying she and Kutcher sent each other videos every day ahead of filming in an effort to get to know each other better.

"We didn't really know each other when we started the movie, so about a month before we started the movie, I FaceTimed him and said, 'I think we kinda need to get to know each other, because in the movie, we've known each other for 20 years,'" the actress recalled.

"I was like, 'Every day, I want you to send me a video with something about your life, and I'm going to send you a video with something about my life.' And so we did. It was really fun," she said.

Your Place or Mine premieres Feb. 10 on Netflix, which released a trailer for the film in January.

