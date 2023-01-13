Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 13, 2023 / 11:44 AM

Morgan Freeman joins 'Lioness' spy thriller at Paramount+

By Annie Martin
1/5
Morgan Freeman will star with Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman in "Lioness." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Morgan Freeman will star with Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman in "Lioness." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Morgan Freeman has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series Lioness.

The streaming service confirmed in a press release Friday that Freeman, 85, will star in the new spy thriller.

Advertisement

Freeman joins previously announced stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

Lioness follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.

Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives, while Freeman will portray Edwin Mullins, the U.S. secretary of state.

Lioness hails from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.

Freeman's most recent series regular role was Stuart on the Amazon series Solos.

Read More

Nicole Kidman to co-star in Paramount+ drama 'Lioness' Danai Gurira hints at 'Black Panther' spinoff on 'Late Show' 'Boy Meets World' actor Ben Savage is engaged What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

FX show 'Mayans M.C.' to end after five seasons
TV // 59 minutes ago
FX show 'Mayans M.C.' to end after five seasons
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The FX show "Mayans M.C." starring Edward James Olmos and J.D. Pardo, will end after five seasons, FX head John Landgraf announced at the Television Critics Association on Thursday.
Mindy Kaling: 'Velma' honors 'Scooby-Doo,' celebrates diversity
TV // 2 hours ago
Mindy Kaling: 'Velma' honors 'Scooby-Doo,' celebrates diversity
NEW YORK, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling says her new Velma Dinkley origin story, "Velma," updates and honors a cherished character to whom she and millions of others related when they were growing up.
What to stream this weekend: 'The Last of Us,' 'The Drop'
TV // 4 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'The Last of Us,' 'The Drop'
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- "Sick," "Dog Gone," "The Drop," "The Last of Us," "Hunters," "Sky Rojo," "Servant," "Godfather of Harlem" and "Mayor of Kingstown" are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.
'Wolf Pack' trailer: Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in new supernatural drama
TV // 22 hours ago
'Wolf Pack' trailer: Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in new supernatural drama
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Wolf Pack," a new show based on the Edo van Belkom novel and developed by "Teen Wolf" creator Jeff Davis, is coming to Paramount+.
'Mo' with Mo Amer renewed for second and final season
TV // 22 hours ago
'Mo' with Mo Amer renewed for second and final season
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Mo," a comedy-drama series created by and starring Mo Amer, will end with Season 2 on Netflix.
'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 5 coming in February
TV // 1 day ago
'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 5 coming in February
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser and premiere date for "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" Season 5.
'Lockwood & Co.' trailer: Ruby Stokes joins ghost-hunting agency
TV // 1 day ago
'Lockwood & Co.' trailer: Ruby Stokes joins ghost-hunting agency
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Lockwood & Co.," a new show based on the Jonathan Stroud book series, is coming to Netflix.
'Grown-ish' renewed for Season 6 at Freeform
TV // 1 day ago
'Grown-ish' renewed for Season 6 at Freeform
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Grown-ish" has been renewed for Season 6 at Freeform, which makes it among the longest-running current shows on the cable network.
Frida Gustavsson: 'Valhalla' brings Viking women out of the shadows
TV // 1 day ago
Frida Gustavsson: 'Valhalla' brings Viking women out of the shadows
NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Frida Gustavsson deeply researched the lives of 11th century women in an effort to add dimension and authenticity to her portrayal of the Norse heroine, Freydis Eiríksdóttir, in "Vikings: Valhalla."
'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 3
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- ABC announced Wednesday it has renewed "Abbott Elementary" for Season 3. Season 2 airs Wednesday nights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, mom Priscilla Presley confirms
Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, mom Priscilla Presley confirms
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Celebrities mourn Lisa Marie Presley on social media
Celebrities mourn Lisa Marie Presley on social media
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement