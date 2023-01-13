Morgan Freeman joins 'Lioness' spy thriller at Paramount+

1/5

Morgan Freeman will star with Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman in "Lioness." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Morgan Freeman has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series Lioness. The streaming service confirmed in a press release Friday that Freeman, 85, will star in the new spy thriller. Advertisement

Freeman joins previously announced stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

Lioness follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.

Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives, while Freeman will portray Edwin Mullins, the U.S. secretary of state.

Lioness hails from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.

Freeman's most recent series regular role was Stuart on the Amazon series Solos.