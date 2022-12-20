Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 20, 2022 / 8:01 AM

7.4M tune in for premiere of 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'

By Karen Butler
1/4
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of Paramount+'s western drama TV series "1923" at Hollywood American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles on December 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/41cfb89d1385858ef744f49a34bb44f0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of Paramount+'s western drama TV series "1923" at Hollywood American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles on December 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- More than 7.4 million viewers tuned in for the premiere of the Yellowstone prequel 1923 across Paramount's broadcast and streaming platforms Sunday.

The western stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the ancestors of John Dutton, the Montana cattle rancher Kevin Costner plays on Yellowstone.

Advertisement

"Anchored by Taylor Sheridan's incredible vision and the performances of legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, we felt confident this next chapter of the Dutton family origin story would resonate with audiences," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, said in a statement Monday.

"We are thrilled with the record-breaking early response to the first episode and can't wait to introduce more audiences to this incredible journey of perseverance, heartbreak and adventure set amongst the backdrop of the Mountain West."

Viewers watched the first episode through three broadcasts on Paramount Network, one on CMT, and streamed it on Paramount+.

Paramount said the episode was the most watched premiere ever on Paramount+ and was the No. 1 new series premiere of the year on cable television.

Advertisement

The rest of the season will be available exclusively on the streaming platform Paramount+.

1923 co-stars Timothy Dalton, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn.

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren attend '1923' premiere in LA

Helen Mirren (L) and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of Paramount+'s western drama "1923" at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 theater in Los Angeles on December 2, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman' Brendan Fraser: Cliff the robot has 'poetic' journey in 'Doom Patrol' S4 Catherine Zeta-Jones: 'National Treasure' honors legacy of grandiose adventure

Latest Headlines

Maren Morris, Janelle Monae join 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 guest judges
TV // 19 hours ago
Maren Morris, Janelle Monae join 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 guest judges
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande, Maren Morris, Janelle Monáe, Ali Wong, Julia Garner, Orville Peck and other stars will appear as guest judges in "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release 'Live to Lead' docuseries
TV // 20 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release 'Live to Lead' docuseries
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Live to Lead," a new docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle featuring world leaders, is coming to Netflix.
New 'Doctor Who' stars show off their characters' looks in video
TV // 2 days ago
New 'Doctor Who' stars show off their characters' looks in video
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Incoming "Doctor Who" stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson showed off their characters' costumes in a video and photos shared to social media this weekend.
Austin Butler sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as she departs 'SNL'
TV // 2 days ago
Austin Butler sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as she departs 'SNL'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Elvis" star Austin Butler sang the singer's holiday classic, "Blue Christmas," to Cecily Strong on the comedian's final episode of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
TV // 3 days ago
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
NEW YORK, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Helen Mirren says "1923" shows the "Yellowstone" prequel's central family always putting the needs of their livestock before those of their kin.
Kelly Clarkson to host 2023 NFL Honors
TV // 3 days ago
Kelly Clarkson to host 2023 NFL Honors
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Talk show host Kelly Clarkson will host the 2023 NFL Honors, the annual awards show for football players.
'Price Is Right' primetime welcomes grocery store, service workers, more
TV // 3 days ago
'Price Is Right' primetime welcomes grocery store, service workers, more
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- CBS announced five primetime "The Price Is Right at Night" specials in 2023 including grocery store employees, service workers, geniuses, former contestants and super fans.
'On My Block' spinoff 'Freeridge' coming to Netflix in February
TV // 3 days ago
'On My Block' spinoff 'Freeridge' coming to Netflix in February
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix shared photos and a release date for "Freeridge," a new series starring Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Bryana Salaz.
James Wan attached to new horror series at Peacock
TV // 3 days ago
James Wan attached to new horror series at Peacock
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "The Conjuring" creator James Wan and "Yellowstone" writer Ian McCulloch will executive produce a new series based on the Robert McCammon novel "Stinger."
'Pokemon' anime series to say goodbye to Ash, introduce new characters
TV // 3 days ago
'Pokemon' anime series to say goodbye to Ash, introduce new characters
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series" will conclude Ash Ketchum's story in 2023, with a new series to launch later that year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Google Doodle honors Dutch painter Judith Leyster
Google Doodle honors Dutch painter Judith Leyster
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
'Days of Our Lives' actor Brandon Barash marries in California
'Days of Our Lives' actor Brandon Barash marries in California
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement