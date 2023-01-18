Trending
Jan. 18, 2023 / 1:33 PM

'Shrinking' trailer: Harrison Ford helps guide Jason Segel through grief

By Annie Martin
1/5
Harrison Ford stars in the new comedy-drama series "Shrinking." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Harrison Ford stars in the new comedy-drama series "Shrinking." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Shrinking.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama series Wednesday featuring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Shrinking is created by Segel, Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence. Segel plays "a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tells his clients exactly what he thinks."

"Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives... including his own," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Segel advise a patient to leave her emotionally abusive husband and Ford helping to guide Segel through his grief over his wife's death.

Jessica Williams, Christa Miller and Michael Urie also star.

Apple TV+ previously released a teaser trailer for the show.

Shrinking will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 27, with subsequent episodes to be released Fridays.

The series marks one of Ford's first major TV roles. Ford is best known for starring in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones film franchises.

