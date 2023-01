1/5

Jennifer Aniston stars in the upcoming Netflix film "Murder Mystery 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix has unveiled its upcoming film slate for 2023. The streaming service announced 49 titles for the year and shared premiere dates for several projects Wednesday. Rebel Moon, a new sci-fi action film from director Zack Snyder, will premiere Dec. 22. The movie introduces an "epic new universe" and stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman and Doona Bae. Advertisement Get ready to explore the epic new universe from director Zack Snyder. REBEL MOON stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins and more. Premiering December 22 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/egKQDkQDNQ— Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

Netflix also will release sequels to Murder Mystery and Extraction. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return as Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2, which premieres March 31, while Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role of Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, set for release June 16.

Advertisement Struggling as full-time detectives, Nick & Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own wedding. Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston return in MURDER MYSTERY 2 on March 31 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/2ck196mxtS— Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

Other films include They Cloned Tyrone, a "mind-bending conspiracy thriller" starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris, Damsel, a fantasy action film with Millie Bobby Brown, Pain Hustlers, a drama starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, and A Family Affair, a romantic comedy with Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King.

A surprising romance kicks off a string of comedic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss. Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King make it A FAMILY AFFAIR on November 17 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/Iyd7tcSKGt— Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

Previously announced titles include Your Place or Mine, a romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, Luther: The Fallen Sun, a sequel film to Luther with Idris Elba, and Jung_E, a Korean sci-fi action film.

Advertisement

Netflix unveiled its Korean film and TV slate Monday.