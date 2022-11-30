Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 30, 2022 / 10:24 AM

'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jason Segel File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/31e2ed08d75a89dae90bfd56d68018a2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jason Segel File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series Shrinking.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the comedy series Wednesday featuring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Advertisement

Shrinking hails from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Ted Lasso writer Brett Goldstein and Segel. The series follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.

"Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives... including his own," an official description reads.

Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell also star.

Shrinking will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 27, 2023, with subsequent episodes to be released Fridays.

Segel previously starred in the Apple TV+ film The Sky is Everywhere. The actor is also known for the films Knocked Up and Forgetting Sarah Marshall and for playing Marshall on How I Met Your Mother.

Shrinking marks one of Ford's first major TV roles.

Read More

'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer Kim Kardashian, Kanye West settle divorce; rapper to pay child support Tyler Perry signs four-film deal with Amazon Studios What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Emma Thompson: I 'so get' the enduring appeal of 'Love Actually'
TV // 40 minutes ago
Emma Thompson: I 'so get' the enduring appeal of 'Love Actually'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Love Actually" co-stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson all reminisced about making the iconic holiday rom-com on an ABC special Tuesday.
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris," a romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa land roles in new Alex Cross series
TV // 1 hour ago
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa land roles in new Alex Cross series
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "New Amsterdam" actor Ryan Eggold and "Shadowhunters" star Isaiah Mustafa have joined the cast of Prime Video's crime drama, "Cross."
Steve Martin, Martin Short to guest host 'Saturday Night Live'
TV // 3 hours ago
Steve Martin, Martin Short to guest host 'Saturday Night Live'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Steve Martin and Martin Short are set to guest host the Dec. 10 episode of "Saturday Night Live" in New York City.
'Irreverent' cast explores conflicted characters
TV // 6 hours ago
'Irreverent' cast explores conflicted characters
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Actors Colin Donnell, P.J. Byrne and Kylie Bracknell and creator Paddy Macrae discuss the dual layers of the characters in the Australian comedy "Irreverent."
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
TV // 7 hours ago
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley return in "Willow" with a game new cast but the Disney+ series loses all the magic of the 1988 movie.
Jojo Siwa, Jack McBrayer to host first children's Emmys ceremonies
TV // 21 hours ago
Jojo Siwa, Jack McBrayer to host first children's Emmys ceremonies
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jojo Siwa and Jack McBrayer are set to host the first Emmy Awards ceremonies for children's and family programming next month.
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
TV // 17 hours ago
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "Wednesday" has broken viewership records, receiving the most views in a single week of any English-language series in Netflix history.
Spencer, Heidi Pratt show off crystals on 'MTV's Cribs'
TV // 18 hours ago
Spencer, Heidi Pratt show off crystals on 'MTV's Cribs'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- MTV released a clip of Spencer and Heidi Pratt's episode of "MTV's Cribs" on Tuesday. The episode airs Thursday.
Couples get 'the ultimate hall pass' in 'Love For The Ages' trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
Couples get 'the ultimate hall pass' in 'Love For The Ages' trailer
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Peacock has released a trailer and show description for the upcoming series "Love For The Ages," which premieres Dec. 15.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement