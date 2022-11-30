'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series

1/5

Jason Segel File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series Shrinking. The streaming service shared a teaser for the comedy series Wednesday featuring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Advertisement

Shrinking hails from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Ted Lasso writer Brett Goldstein and Segel. The series follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.

"Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives... including his own," an official description reads.

Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell also star.

Shrinking will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 27, 2023, with subsequent episodes to be released Fridays.

Segel previously starred in the Apple TV+ film The Sky is Everywhere. The actor is also known for the films Knocked Up and Forgetting Sarah Marshall and for playing Marshall on How I Met Your Mother.

Shrinking marks one of Ford's first major TV roles.