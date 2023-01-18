Katie Holmes, Jimmy Fallon play Fast Talkers on 'Tonight Show'

1/5

Katie Holmes and Jimmy Fallon played a tongue twister game on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Katie Holmes played a game of Fast Talkers on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 44-year-old actress played the game with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon during Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

In Fast Talkers, Holmes and Fallon selected a random tongue twister and took turns repeating the line as many times as they could in 10 seconds.

The first tongue twister was "Who do you think is in Hoobastank?" Fallon managed to repeat the line 12 times in 10 seconds, while Holmes said the line 11 times.

Holmes and Fallon then selected the tongue twister "Did you see Taylor Swift hop off a ski lift?" The pair tied by repeating the line six times each.

To end the competition, Holmes and Fallon repeated the tongue twister "Megan won the Mega Millions which is major cuz it means she's makin' bacon." The pair tied again with five repetitions each.

In the interview, Holmes discussed her new play The Wanderers. The play is written by Anna Ziegler and officially opens at Roundabout Theatre Company on Feb. 16.

"It's about two couples from Brooklyn, Williamsburg. But it's two different time periods. And they're related," Holmes said. "And the show touches upon family, marriage, death. And it's about human discontent and self-examination."

"It's funny, it's high drama, and it's definitely that New York experience of, 'I'm going to the theater,'" she added.