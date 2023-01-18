Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 18, 2023 / 10:57 AM

Katie Holmes, Jimmy Fallon play Fast Talkers on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Katie Holmes and Jimmy Fallon played a tongue twister game on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Katie Holmes and Jimmy Fallon played a tongue twister game on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Katie Holmes played a game of Fast Talkers on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 44-year-old actress played the game with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon during Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Advertisement

In Fast Talkers, Holmes and Fallon selected a random tongue twister and took turns repeating the line as many times as they could in 10 seconds.

The first tongue twister was "Who do you think is in Hoobastank?" Fallon managed to repeat the line 12 times in 10 seconds, while Holmes said the line 11 times.

Holmes and Fallon then selected the tongue twister "Did you see Taylor Swift hop off a ski lift?" The pair tied by repeating the line six times each.

To end the competition, Holmes and Fallon repeated the tongue twister "Megan won the Mega Millions which is major cuz it means she's makin' bacon." The pair tied again with five repetitions each.

In the interview, Holmes discussed her new play The Wanderers. The play is written by Anna Ziegler and officially opens at Roundabout Theatre Company on Feb. 16.

Advertisement

"It's about two couples from Brooklyn, Williamsburg. But it's two different time periods. And they're related," Holmes said. "And the show touches upon family, marriage, death. And it's about human discontent and self-examination."

"It's funny, it's high drama, and it's definitely that New York experience of, 'I'm going to the theater,'" she added.

Read More

Storm Reid says she watches all of Shedeur Sanders' football games Jonathan Scott wishes Zooey Deschanel a happy 43rd birthday Storm Reid says she watches all of Shedeur Sanders' football games What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Storm Reid says she watches all of Shedeur Sanders' football games
Entertainment News // 17 minutes ago
Storm Reid says she watches all of Shedeur Sanders' football games
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Euphoria" actress Storm Reid discussed how she and her boyfriend, Shedeur Sanders, support each other.
Netflix unveils 2023 film slate: 'Rebel Moon, 'Murder Mystery 2' among titles
Movies // 56 minutes ago
Netflix unveils 2023 film slate: 'Rebel Moon, 'Murder Mystery 2' among titles
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced its 2023 film slate and shared premiere dates for "Rebel Moon," "Murder Mystery 2," "Extraction 2" and other projects.
Jonathan Scott wishes Zooey Deschanel a happy 43rd birthday
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jonathan Scott wishes Zooey Deschanel a happy 43rd birthday
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott posted a tribute to his girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, on her birthday.
Lesley Manville, Timothy McMullan returning for 'Magpie Murders' sequel
TV // 1 hour ago
Lesley Manville, Timothy McMullan returning for 'Magpie Murders' sequel
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it acquired "Magpie Murders," a mystery series that aired on PBS and BritBox, and is working on a sequel called "Moonflower Murders."
'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed for Season 4
TV // 1 hour ago
'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed for Season 4
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "The Drew Barrymore Show" has been renewed for a fourth season on CBS Stations.
Retta to star in pilot for NBC drama 'Murder By the Book'
TV // 2 hours ago
Retta to star in pilot for NBC drama 'Murder By the Book'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Comedian Retta is set to star in the pilot NBC drama "Murder By the Book."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Ashleigh Murray, Kevin Costner
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Ashleigh Murray, Kevin Costner
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Ashleigh Murray turns 35 and actor Kevin Costner turns 68, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 18.
'Power Rangers' actors reunite in 'Once & Always' 30th Anniversary Special
TV // 15 hours ago
'Power Rangers' actors reunite in 'Once & Always' 30th Anniversary Special
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- eOne announced the 30th anniversary special "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" on Tuesday starring David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Steve Cardenas, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch.
Meryl Streep joins 'Only Murders in the Building' as mystery character
TV // 17 hours ago
Meryl Streep joins 'Only Murders in the Building' as mystery character
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building" released a video on social media Tuesday showing Meryl Streep on the set, but provided no details about her role in the upcoming third season.
Sophia Roe: 'Counter Space' explores controversial stories of food
TV // 1 day ago
Sophia Roe: 'Counter Space' explores controversial stories of food
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "Counter Space" host Sophia Roe discusses some of the food controversies Season 2 explores, and some she's hoping to tackle in Season 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Power Rangers' actors reunite in 'Once & Always' 30th Anniversary Special
'Power Rangers' actors reunite in 'Once & Always' 30th Anniversary Special
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
Tracy Heather Strain's new film shows Zora Neale Hurston as anthropologist
Tracy Heather Strain's new film shows Zora Neale Hurston as anthropologist
Matthew Macfadyen: Disgraced 'Stonehouse' politician 'just got in over his head'
Matthew Macfadyen: Disgraced 'Stonehouse' politician 'just got in over his head'
Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital
Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement