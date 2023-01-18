Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 18, 2023 / 10:41 AM

Storm Reid says she watches all of Shedeur Sanders' football games

By Annie Martin
1/5
Storm Reid discussed how she and her boyfriend, Shedeur Sanders, support each other. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Storm Reid discussed how she and her boyfriend, Shedeur Sanders, support each other. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Storm Reid says she watches all of boyfriend Shedeur Sanders' football games.

The 19-year-old actress discussed how she and Sanders, 20, support each other during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Advertisement

Reid plays Gia Bennett on the HBO series Euphoria, while Sanders plays college football for the Colorado Buffaloes, where his dad, retired NFL star Deion Sanders, now coaches.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Reid discussed her life as a sophomore at University of Southern California and Sanders' recent move from Jackson State to University of Colorado Boulder.

"They're doing an amazing thing," Reid said of Sanders and his dad. "Shedeur is playing ball and Mr. Dion is an incredible person, an incredible coach. Shedeur is just a really nice kid."

The actress then confirmed she watches Sanders' games "whether I'm there or not."

"I'm just glad to have him as a friend, as a confidant, to be able to support him and him support me," she said.

Reid said she openly roots for Sanders when the Buffaloes come to play at USC.

Advertisement

"I will be for sure in the student section or wherever I am rooting for the Buffaloes," she said. "Wearing the number and everything."

Reid and Sanders made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Reid's film Missing over the weekend.

Reid also has a role in the new HBO series The Last of Us, based on the Naughty Dog video game.

Read More

Netflix unveils 2023 film slate: 'Rebel Moon, 'Murder Mystery 2' among titles Jonathan Scott wishes Zooey Deschanel a happy 43rd birthday Twice finds a key in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video teaser

Latest Headlines

Katie Holmes, Jimmy Fallon play Fast Talkers on 'Tonight Show'
Entertainment News // 7 minutes ago
Katie Holmes, Jimmy Fallon play Fast Talkers on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Katie Holmes and Jimmy Fallon played a tongue twister game on "The Tonight Show."
Netflix unveils 2023 film slate: 'Rebel Moon, 'Murder Mystery 2' among titles
Movies // 1 hour ago
Netflix unveils 2023 film slate: 'Rebel Moon, 'Murder Mystery 2' among titles
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced its 2023 film slate and shared premiere dates for "Rebel Moon," "Murder Mystery 2," "Extraction 2" and other projects.
Jonathan Scott wishes Zooey Deschanel a happy 43rd birthday
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jonathan Scott wishes Zooey Deschanel a happy 43rd birthday
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott posted a tribute to his girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, on her birthday.
Lesley Manville, Timothy McMullan returning for 'Magpie Murders' sequel
TV // 1 hour ago
Lesley Manville, Timothy McMullan returning for 'Magpie Murders' sequel
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it acquired "Magpie Murders," a mystery series that aired on PBS and BritBox, and is working on a sequel called "Moonflower Murders."
'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed for Season 4
TV // 2 hours ago
'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed for Season 4
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "The Drew Barrymore Show" has been renewed for a fourth season on CBS Stations.
Retta to star in pilot for NBC drama 'Murder By the Book'
TV // 2 hours ago
Retta to star in pilot for NBC drama 'Murder By the Book'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Comedian Retta is set to star in the pilot NBC drama "Murder By the Book."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Ashleigh Murray, Kevin Costner
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Ashleigh Murray, Kevin Costner
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Ashleigh Murray turns 35 and actor Kevin Costner turns 68, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 18.
'Power Rangers' actors reunite in 'Once & Always' 30th Anniversary Special
TV // 15 hours ago
'Power Rangers' actors reunite in 'Once & Always' 30th Anniversary Special
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- eOne announced the 30th anniversary special "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" on Tuesday starring David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Steve Cardenas, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch.
Meryl Streep joins 'Only Murders in the Building' as mystery character
TV // 18 hours ago
Meryl Streep joins 'Only Murders in the Building' as mystery character
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building" released a video on social media Tuesday showing Meryl Streep on the set, but provided no details about her role in the upcoming third season.
Sophia Roe: 'Counter Space' explores controversial stories of food
TV // 1 day ago
Sophia Roe: 'Counter Space' explores controversial stories of food
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "Counter Space" host Sophia Roe discusses some of the food controversies Season 2 explores, and some she's hoping to tackle in Season 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Power Rangers' actors reunite in 'Once & Always' 30th Anniversary Special
'Power Rangers' actors reunite in 'Once & Always' 30th Anniversary Special
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
Tracy Heather Strain's new film shows Zora Neale Hurston as anthropologist
Tracy Heather Strain's new film shows Zora Neale Hurston as anthropologist
Matthew Macfadyen: Disgraced 'Stonehouse' politician 'just got in over his head'
Matthew Macfadyen: Disgraced 'Stonehouse' politician 'just got in over his head'
Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital
Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement