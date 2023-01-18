Storm Reid says she watches all of Shedeur Sanders' football games

1/5

Storm Reid discussed how she and her boyfriend, Shedeur Sanders, support each other. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Storm Reid says she watches all of boyfriend Shedeur Sanders' football games. The 19-year-old actress discussed how she and Sanders, 20, support each other during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Reid plays Gia Bennett on the HBO series Euphoria, while Sanders plays college football for the Colorado Buffaloes, where his dad, retired NFL star Deion Sanders, now coaches.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Reid discussed her life as a sophomore at University of Southern California and Sanders' recent move from Jackson State to University of Colorado Boulder.

"They're doing an amazing thing," Reid said of Sanders and his dad. "Shedeur is playing ball and Mr. Dion is an incredible person, an incredible coach. Shedeur is just a really nice kid."

The actress then confirmed she watches Sanders' games "whether I'm there or not."

"I'm just glad to have him as a friend, as a confidant, to be able to support him and him support me," she said.

Reid said she openly roots for Sanders when the Buffaloes come to play at USC.

"I will be for sure in the student section or wherever I am rooting for the Buffaloes," she said. "Wearing the number and everything."

Reid and Sanders made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Reid's film Missing over the weekend.

Reid also has a role in the new HBO series The Last of Us, based on the Naughty Dog video game.