Jonathan Scott wishes Zooey Deschanel a happy 43rd birthday

Jonathan Scott posted a tribute to his girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, on her birthday. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Jonathan Scott is celebrating Zooey Deschanel's 43rd birthday. The 44-year-old television personality marked the occasion Tuesday by posting a tribute to Deschanel on Instagram. Advertisement

Scott shared a video featuring moments from throughout his relationship with Deschanel, calling her "the woman who keeps me smiling."

"You just keep getting even better," he captioned the post. "Happy Birthday Zooey."

Deschanel reacted in the comments, writing, "I'm the luckiest girl!"

In a post on her own account, Deschanel asked people to celebrate her birthday by doing something nice for someone else.

"Hi! It's my birthday and so I would love to ask, as a birthday wish, for everyone to do something nice for somebody else. A friend or a stranger, doesn't matter.

"Give a compliment, open a door for someone, call someone you haven't talked to in a long time ... etc.," she wrote. "If you feel like it let me know what your good deed was in the comments. Thank you so much! I am so grateful for all of your kindness."

Scott and Deschanel were first linked in September 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official that October. Deschanel had nothing but praise for Scott while celebrating their first anniversary as a couple in August 2020.

"One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human," she said of Scott. "I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together. Even during the weirdest year for humanity, I want a million billion more with you."

Scott and his twin brother, Drew Scott, came to fame on the HGTV series Property Brothers. Deschanel is known for playing Jessica Day on New Girl and will next appear in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series Physical.