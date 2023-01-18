Demi Lovato, 'Bros,' 'White Lotus' among GLAAD Media Awards nominees

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- GLAAD has announced the nominees for the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.
RuPaul's Drag Race stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby announced the nominations in a "GLAAD Drag Story Time" video Wednesday.
|Advertisement
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- GLAAD has announced the nominees for the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. RuPaul's Drag Race stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby announced the nominations in a "GLAAD Drag Story Time" video Wednesday.
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- GLAAD has announced the nominees for the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.
RuPaul's Drag Race stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby announced the nominations in a "GLAAD Drag Story Time" video Wednesday.
In the video, the pair also addressed recent attacks on drag performers.
"Performers like us are being threatened with anti-LGBTQ bills, nasty protests, and even violence. You know what's scary? People with guns, not queens with books!" they said.
The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The awards show will have two ceremonies this year, one March 30 in Los Angeles and one May 13 in New York City.
This year's nominees include Demi Lovato, Anitta, A League of Their Own, Abbott Elementary, Bros, Fire Island, RuPaul's Drag Race, My Policeman, The White Lotus, Only Murders in the Building and The Sandman.
"With violence, harmful legislation, false rhetoric and other attacks on the LGBTQ community continuing to escalate, it's more crucial than ever that our community remains visible and included in the stories that the world sees in film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release.
"This year, we have more nominees than ever before to represent immensely impactful projects that entertain, educate, and grow acceptance of LGBTQ people.
"From new stories that debunk lies about transgender youth to kids and family programming, which allows all families to be represented, this year's nominated media images are beloved by audiences and are creating real change."
The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards nominees include:
Outstanding Film - Wide Release
A Man Called Otto
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lightyear
Nope
Scream
Spoiler Alert
Strange World
Tár
Outstanding Film - Streaming or TV
Anything's Possible
B-Boy Blues
A Christmas to Treasure
Crush
Do Revenge
The Fallout
Fire Island
The Holiday Sitter
Three Months
Wildhood
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Derry Girls
Hacks
Love, Victor
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building
Sex Lives of College Girls
Sort Of
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
9-1-1: Lone Star
Chucky
Good Trouble
Gossip Girl
Grey's Anatomy
The L Word: Generation Q
P-Valley
September Mornings
Star Trek: Discovery
The Umbrella Academy
Outstanding New TV Series
A League of Their Own
Heartbreak High
High School
Interview with the Vampire
Our Flag Means Death
Queer as Folk
The Rookie: Feds
The Sandman
Somebody Somewhere
Willow
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
American Horror Story: NYC
The Ignorant Angels
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Welcome to Chippendales
The White Lotus
Outstanding Reality Program
Bargain Block
The Come Up
Family Karma
Generation Drag
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Mathis Family Matters
The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans
Southern Hospitality
Trixie Motel
We're Here
Outstanding Reality Program - Competition
The Big Brunch
Dancing with the Stars
Legendary
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
RuPaul's Drag Race
So You Think You Can Dance
Top Chef
Upcycle Nation
The Voice
Worst Cooks in America
Outstanding Music Artist
Anitta, Versions of Me
Betty Who, Big!
Demi Lovato, Holy Fvck
Fletcher, Girl of My Dreams
Hayley Kiyoko, Panorama
Honey Dijon, Black Girl Magic
Kim Petras, Slut Pop
Muna, Muna
Orville Peck, Bronco
Rina Sawayama, Hold the Girl
See a full list of nominations here.