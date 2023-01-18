Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 18, 2023 / 11:36 AM

Demi Lovato, 'Bros,' 'White Lotus' among GLAAD Media Awards nominees

By Annie Martin
1/5
Demi Lovato is nominated for Outstanding Music Artist at the GLAAD Media Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Demi Lovato is nominated for Outstanding Music Artist at the GLAAD Media Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- GLAAD has announced the nominees for the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

RuPaul's Drag Race stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby announced the nominations in a "GLAAD Drag Story Time" video Wednesday.

Advertisement

In the video, the pair also addressed recent attacks on drag performers.

"Performers like us are being threatened with anti-LGBTQ bills, nasty protests, and even violence. You know what's scary? People with guns, not queens with books!" they said.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The awards show will have two ceremonies this year, one March 30 in Los Angeles and one May 13 in New York City.

This year's nominees include Demi Lovato, Anitta, A League of Their Own, Abbott Elementary, Bros, Fire Island, RuPaul's Drag Race, My Policeman, The White Lotus, Only Murders in the Building and The Sandman.

"With violence, harmful legislation, false rhetoric and other attacks on the LGBTQ community continuing to escalate, it's more crucial than ever that our community remains visible and included in the stories that the world sees in film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release.

Advertisement

"This year, we have more nominees than ever before to represent immensely impactful projects that entertain, educate, and grow acceptance of LGBTQ people.

"From new stories that debunk lies about transgender youth to kids and family programming, which allows all families to be represented, this year's nominated media images are beloved by audiences and are creating real change."

The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards nominees include:

Outstanding Film - Wide Release

A Man Called Otto

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lightyear

Nope

Scream

Spoiler Alert

Strange World

Tár

Outstanding Film - Streaming or TV

Anything's Possible

B-Boy Blues

A Christmas to Treasure

Crush

Do Revenge

The Fallout

Fire Island

The Holiday Sitter

Three Months

Wildhood

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Derry Girls

Hacks

Harley Quinn

Love, Victor

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Sex Lives of College Girls

Sort Of

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star

Chucky

Good Trouble

Gossip Girl

Grey's Anatomy

The L Word: Generation Q

P-Valley

September Mornings

Star Trek: Discovery

The Umbrella Academy

Outstanding New TV Series

A League of Their Own

Heartbreak High

High School

Interview with the Vampire

Advertisement

Our Flag Means Death

Queer as Folk

The Rookie: Feds

The Sandman

Somebody Somewhere

Willow

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

American Horror Story: NYC

The Ignorant Angels

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Welcome to Chippendales

The White Lotus

Outstanding Reality Program

Bargain Block

The Come Up

Family Karma

Generation Drag

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Mathis Family Matters

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans

Southern Hospitality

Trixie Motel

We're Here

Outstanding Reality Program - Competition

The Big Brunch

Dancing with the Stars

Legendary

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

RuPaul's Drag Race

So You Think You Can Dance

Top Chef

Upcycle Nation

The Voice

Worst Cooks in America

Outstanding Music Artist

Anitta, Versions of Me

Betty Who, Big!

Demi Lovato, Holy Fvck

Fletcher, Girl of My Dreams

Hayley Kiyoko, Panorama

Honey Dijon, Black Girl Magic

Kim Petras, Slut Pop

Muna, Muna

Orville Peck, Bronco

Rina Sawayama, Hold the Girl

See a full list of nominations here.

Read More

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch Aimee Lou Wood, Naomi Ackie among BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nominees Storm Reid says she watches all of Shedeur Sanders' football games

Latest Headlines

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
Entertainment News // 1 week ago
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys and other awards shows will return in 2023 to honor the best film, television, music and more.
Allison Williams, Riz Ahmed to announce Oscar nominations
Movies // 37 minutes ago
Allison Williams, Riz Ahmed to announce Oscar nominations
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "M3gan" actress Allison Williams and "Rogue One" actor Riz Ahmed will announce the nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards.
Katie Holmes, Jimmy Fallon play Fast Talkers on 'Tonight Show'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Katie Holmes, Jimmy Fallon play Fast Talkers on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Katie Holmes and Jimmy Fallon played a tongue twister game on "The Tonight Show."
Storm Reid says she watches all of Shedeur Sanders' football games
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Storm Reid says she watches all of Shedeur Sanders' football games
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Euphoria" actress Storm Reid discussed how she and her boyfriend, Shedeur Sanders, support each other.
Netflix unveils 2023 film slate: 'Rebel Moon, 'Murder Mystery 2' among titles
Movies // 2 hours ago
Netflix unveils 2023 film slate: 'Rebel Moon, 'Murder Mystery 2' among titles
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced its 2023 film slate and shared premiere dates for "Rebel Moon," "Murder Mystery 2," "Extraction 2" and other projects.
Jonathan Scott wishes Zooey Deschanel a happy 43rd birthday
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Jonathan Scott wishes Zooey Deschanel a happy 43rd birthday
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott posted a tribute to his girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, on her birthday.
Lesley Manville, Timothy McMullan returning for 'Magpie Murders' sequel
TV // 3 hours ago
Lesley Manville, Timothy McMullan returning for 'Magpie Murders' sequel
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it acquired "Magpie Murders," a mystery series that aired on PBS and BritBox, and is working on a sequel called "Moonflower Murders."
'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed for Season 4
TV // 3 hours ago
'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed for Season 4
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "The Drew Barrymore Show" has been renewed for a fourth season on CBS Stations.
Retta to star in pilot for NBC drama 'Murder By the Book'
TV // 3 hours ago
Retta to star in pilot for NBC drama 'Murder By the Book'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Comedian Retta is set to star in the pilot NBC drama "Murder By the Book."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Ashleigh Murray, Kevin Costner
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Ashleigh Murray, Kevin Costner
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Ashleigh Murray turns 35 and actor Kevin Costner turns 68, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 18.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Power Rangers' actors reunite in 'Once & Always' 30th Anniversary Special
'Power Rangers' actors reunite in 'Once & Always' 30th Anniversary Special
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
Tracy Heather Strain's new film shows Zora Neale Hurston as anthropologist
Tracy Heather Strain's new film shows Zora Neale Hurston as anthropologist
Matthew Macfadyen: Disgraced 'Stonehouse' politician 'just got in over his head'
Matthew Macfadyen: Disgraced 'Stonehouse' politician 'just got in over his head'
Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital
Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement