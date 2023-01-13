Ryan Reynolds to narrate Nat Geo series 'Underdogs'

1/5

Ryan Reynolds will narrate the new National Geographic natural history series "Underdogs." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds will narrate a new series for National Geographic. The network said in a press release Friday that Reynolds, 46, will narrate and produce the natural history series Underdogs. Advertisement

Underdogs is described as "an unconventional natural history series that will tell the story of the heroic underdogs of the natural world -- the good, the bad and the frankly ugly."

"From their hidden talents to their bold hygiene choices, unsavory courtship rituals, devious camouflage techniques and 'tough love' parenting skills, Underdogs will celebrate and champion the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a little known and surprising cast of animal characters," an official description reads.

The series is produced by Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Wildstar Films.

Kindly step aside baby penguins, UNDERDOGS finally gives nature's overlooked heroes their spotlight and reveals the good, the bad and the frankly ugly. The 10-part series with @VancityReynolds is coming to National Geographic in 2025. pic.twitter.com/o0VPHch7H5— National Geographic TV (@NatGeoTV) January 13, 2023

"Underdogs represents an entirely fresh take on the natural history genre that is sure to delight and inform audiences of all ages," National Geographic content president Courteney Monroe said.

"With Ryan and Maximum Effort's irreverent spirit and Wildstar's award-winning expertise in wildlife storytelling, we have assembled the perfect team to tell the entertaining stories of nature's unsung heroes with both humor and heart."

"I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch," Reynolds added. "We're already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget.

"We'll deliver a show that is entertaining, surprising and will do justice to animals usually stuck as supporting cast."

Underdogs will consist of 10 episodes and premiere in 2025.

Reynolds is known for playing the Marvel character Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool.