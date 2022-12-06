Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 12:18 PM

Blake Lively shows baby bump during festive outing with Ryan Reynolds

By Annie Martin
1/5
Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds met Santa and Mrs. Claus during a visit to the Polar Express holiday attraction. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/35cacc92d98c0ae22522cb89b7bb9a20/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds met Santa and Mrs. Claus during a visit to the Polar Express holiday attraction. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoyed a festive outing amid Lively's pregnancy.

The 35-year-old actress and 46-year-old actor met Santa and Mrs. Claus during a visit Monday to the Polar Express holiday attraction.

Advertisement

Reynolds shared a photo on Instagram of himself posing with Lively, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Lively, who is pregnant with her fourth child with Reynolds, showed her baby bump in winter-print pajamas.

"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria," Reynolds captioned the post.

Reynolds later re-posted the photo on Instagram Stories and apologized to Lively for cropping her shoes out of the image.

Advertisement

"I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted. It's inexcusable and I'm sorry anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed," he wrote.

Lively and Reynolds announced in September that they are expecting their fourth child. The couple married in September 2012 and have three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Reynolds said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November that he is "very excited" to welcome baby No. 4.

The actor previously said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that having another child on the way has made him reconsider performing stunts.

Ryan Reynolds gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Ryan Reynolds is joined by his wife, actress Blake Lively, and their daughters James (L) and yet-to-be named newborn during an unveiling ceremony honoring Reynolds with the 2,596th star on the Hollywood Walk of fame in Los Angeles on December 15, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Ryan Reynolds 'very excited' for baby No. 4 with Blake Lively Elle Fanning wraps filming, teases 'The Great' Season 3 Selena Gomez teases new music: 'I'm ready to have some fun' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Puppy Bowl XIX' to feature 122 adoptable dogs
Entertainment News // 22 minutes ago
'Puppy Bowl XIX' to feature 122 adoptable dogs
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- "Puppy Bowl XIX" will return on Animal Planet and Discovery+ on Super Bowl Sunday.
Teresa Giudice on Caroline Manzo: 'I have nothing against her'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Teresa Giudice on Caroline Manzo: 'I have nothing against her'
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Teresa Giudice reacted to the possibility of Caroline Manzo returning to "Real Housewives of New Jersey."
Lea Michele performs 'I'm the Greatest Star' on 'Late Night'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Lea Michele performs 'I'm the Greatest Star' on 'Late Night'
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Lea Michele performed "I'm the Greatest Star" from the Broadway musical "Funny Girl" on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Elle Fanning wraps filming, teases 'The Great' Season 3
TV // 2 hours ago
Elle Fanning wraps filming, teases 'The Great' Season 3
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Hulu series "The Great" after wrapping Season 3.
Selena Gomez teases new music: 'I'm ready to have some fun'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Selena Gomez teases new music: 'I'm ready to have some fun'
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez confirmed plans for new music on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of her documentary "My Mind & Me."
FKA twigs, Naomi Campbell wear shades of grey at Fashion Awards
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
FKA twigs, Naomi Campbell wear shades of grey at Fashion Awards
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- FKA twigs, Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh and other stars attended the Fashion Awards in London.
Stars react to Kirstie Alley's death: 'Heart of gold,' 'brilliant' comic chops
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Stars react to Kirstie Alley's death: 'Heart of gold,' 'brilliant' comic chops
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- "Cheers" co-stars Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman, plus Jamie Lee Curtis, Tim Allen, Patricia Heaton, Kristin Chenoweth, Clancy Brown and Adam Carolla remembered star Kirstie Allen, who died on Monday.
Gil Kenan to direct next 'Ghostbusters' adventure
Movies // 3 hours ago
Gil Kenan to direct next 'Ghostbusters' adventure
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Gil Kenan has confirmed he will co-write and direct the next installment in the "Ghostbusters" film franchise.
Netflix: 'Dahmer' passes 1B hour viewership milestone
TV // 4 hours ago
Netflix: 'Dahmer' passes 1B hour viewership milestone
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" has officially surpassed 1 billion hours viewed since its streaming release on Sept. 21.
Anthony Rapp welcomes first child: 'We love him very much'
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Anthony Rapp welcomes first child: 'We love him very much'
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp has announced that he and his fiance Ken Ithiphol are first-time parents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Cheers,' 'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley dead at 71
'Cheers,' 'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Stars react to Kirstie Alley's death: 'Heart of gold,' 'brilliant' comic chops
Stars react to Kirstie Alley's death: 'Heart of gold,' 'brilliant' comic chops
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
James McAvoy: 'Dark Materials' is a 'good yarn' that asks important questions
James McAvoy: 'Dark Materials' is a 'good yarn' that asks important questions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement