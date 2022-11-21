Trending
Nov. 21, 2022 / 11:52 AM

Ryan Reynolds 'very excited' for baby No. 4 with Blake Lively

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ryan Reynolds (R) said he's excited to welcome his fourth child with Blake Lively but hasn't prepared much. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d952c8abbc18bad2848c5c818b34bd04/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ryan Reynolds (R) said he's excited to welcome his fourth child with Blake Lively but hasn't prepared much. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds is "very excited" to welcome baby No. 4 with his wife, Blake Lively.

The 46-year-old actor said on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that he is excited to welcome his fourth child with Lively, 35 , but hasn't prepared much.

"The first one, you know, you have everything perfect -- you just set everything up just right, have everything sterilized. By the fourth, you're just like, oh, right, this is happening. I should sweep or something," Reynolds joked.

"Not as much preparation is happening," he added. "I shouldn't speak for my wife, because she's in it to win it. She's ready."

Reynolds and Lively married in September 2012 and already have three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

"We're very excited. A little extra help around the house," Reynolds joked.

Lively announced her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in September.

The actress previously told Forbes that she feels happy and confident as a mom.

"I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident -- not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled," she said.

Reynolds most recently starred in the holiday film Spirited, a reimagining of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. The movie co-stars Will Ferrell and premiered Friday on Apple TV+.

The actor will host the Just for Laughs London comedy festival in March 2023.

Ryan Reynolds: Photos of the actor through the years

Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette pose at the premiere of "De-Lovely" on June 21, 2004 in New York. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

