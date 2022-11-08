Trending
Nov. 8, 2022 / 9:44 AM

Ryan Reynolds 'rethinking' stunts with baby No. 4 on the way

By Annie Martin
Ryan Reynolds (R) said the impending birth of his fourth child with Blake Lively has made him reconsider performing stunts. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5e8b5555f907cb6bfd978d9c99248da8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds is "rethinking" his approach to stunts with baby No. 4 on the way.

The 46-year-old actor said on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that the impending birth of his fourth child with his wife, actress Blake Lively, has made him reconsider performing stunts.

Reynolds is known for playing Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, in the Marvel superhero film Deadpool (2016) and its sequel, Deadpool 2 (2018). He also recently starred in the action films Free Guy, Red Notice and Bullet Train.

On The Tonight Show, Reynolds confirmed he and Lively have "three beautiful girls right now and fourth one on the way."

"It's really making me rethink stunts," Reynolds said. "You know, I've been doing action movies for 25 years. I've broken 12 bones. I just had a seventh surgery."

"And you know, kids, though, they beat you up. I oftentimes -- like, it's not an alarm clock that wakes me up. It's a knee to the jugular," he added. "I'm rethinking doing stunts now because I'm starting to realize, I want to be able to still kind of be active with my kids and stuff."

"Like, I love throwing them up in the air. Like, I can throw my daughter Betty, especially -- I can throw her -- she's so little. I can throw her high in the air still, and she loves it. The problem is, I can't catch her," he jokingly added.

Reynolds and Lively have three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. The couple announced in September that they are expecting their fourth child.

Reynolds said on The Tonight Show that he is "hoping" his unborn child is a girl.

"I'm a girl dad. I'm used to that. I'm ready for that," he explained.

Reynolds will next star with Will Ferrell in Spirited, a reimagining of A Christmas Carol. The film premieres Nov. 18 on Apple TV+.

