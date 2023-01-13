Trending
'Boy Meets World' actor Ben Savage is engaged

By Annie Martin

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Boy Meets World actor Ben Savage is engaged to be married.

The 42-year-old actor recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Tessa Angermeier.

Savage's rep confirmed the news in a statement Thursday to E! News.

"They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends," the rep said.

Savage had hinted at the news in a post Wednesday on Instagram. The photo shows Savage and Angermeier smiling and posing in front of a pond in Owensville, Ind. Angermeier's engagement ring can be seen on her left hand.

"The best is yet to come," Savage captioned the post.

Actress Danica McKellar was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations!!" she wrote alongside heart-eyes emojis.

Savage and Angermeier have been together since 2018, according to People. The couple recently celebrated the holidays together.

Savage is known for playing Cory Matthews on Boy Meets World. He reprised the role in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World.

