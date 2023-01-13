Danai Gurira hints at 'Black Panther' spinoff on 'Late Show'

1/5

Danai Gurira teased a possible spinoff featuring her "Black Panther" character, Okoye. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Danai Gurira is teasing a Black Panther spinoff series. The 44-year-old actress hinted at a possible series featuring her Black Panther character, Okoye, during Thursday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Advertisement

Gurira plays Okoye in the Marvel film Black Panther (2018) and its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, released in November.

Rumors of a Black Panther spinoff series at Disney+ first surfaced in 2021.

On The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert asked Gurira for an update.

"I've been told that I can gently allude to this possibility," the actress said.

Gurira also discussed Okoye's story in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and how the film showed her character's vulnerable side.

"It's been really amazing, actually, because the thing that I didn't expect is the women who come to me, Black women who come to me, and talk about the aspect of how we are in a strong Black woman trope of sorts," the star said.

"Okoye is kind of a very palpable representation of that. But to actually see her fail, a lot of women came to me and talked about how they appreciated seeing her vulnerability and showing that we don't and we shouldn't have to carry the world on our shoulders."

"The idea of her actually going through this failing. ... I realized how powerful it would be to actually allow a character like her to go through failing and complications that cause her to not be able to just stand strong and hold everything together. She has to go through her brokenness too," she added.

Gurira is also known for playing Michonne on the AMC series, The Walking Dead. She will reprise the role in a new spinoff series with Andrew Lincoln that will premiere in 2024.